Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Art Book reveals the storylines that didn’t make it

A book filled to the brim with behind-the-scenes artwork and storylines that never were from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has just been released.

The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shows the creative process and how the final film of the Skywalker Saga was created, including some pretty cool artwork of costumes, planets, weapons and characters.

According to the book, Babu Frik - the most adorable droid builder - was originally going to be a chef before he was combined with another character and took on his final role.

The character who didn’t make it was an old shipmaker that was meant to have connections to Rey’s childhood on Jakku.

Finn and Poe were also meant to have gone on a lone quest for an encryption device, which would have given the fans more of one the best friendships of the franchise.

The author of The Art of #TheRiseOfSkywalker discusses the new book and the concept art phase of #StarWars movies: https://t.co/UO3fLEql2Hpic.twitter.com/Y7buhFovsr

And for possibly the coolest (if not most unlikely) reveal, The Rise of Skywalker could have provided us with a BB-8 tank.

Yes, that’s right - Gizmodo has revealed drawings from the book by concept designer Jake Lunt Davies that show a tank in the shape of the droid.

Unfortunately, it seems he was never taking the idea *too* seriously but we can’t help but be thrilled by the idea alone.

For more juicy details and behind-the-scenes artwork, The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available to buy now