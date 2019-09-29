Best Star Wars toys from the Triple Force Friday reveal

The biggest Star Wars event of the year, other than when an actual movie is released, has got to be when we find out what glorious toys are being released. This year, it was one of the biggest yet, with Disney branding it Triple Force Friday.





Why the triple? Well, that’s because not only are we getting the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, cunningly named Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, we are also getting a video game in the form of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and, of course, Disney Plus darling The Mandalorian.





Each of these franchises are getting their own toy and merchandise windfall and we couldn’t be more excited.





There are a lot of toys that have been announced but here’s our pick of the bunch - the ones that stood out from Disney’s epic toy showcase.





Best Star Wars Toys 1 . LEGO Yoda Now you have our attention. Another LEGO set that was revealed was this brilliant LEGO Yoda. With over 1700 pieces, once built you will be able to move his head, eyebrows, fingers and toes to strike the perfect Jedi Master pose - it is 16-inches tall. It also comes with a stand, a fact plaque and small mini figure. The blurb says that this Yoda is actually from Attack of the Clones, but don’t let that put you off. 1 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Mandalorian lunch box Well, there’s not much more we can add but this Mandalorian lunchbox is one of the nicest we’ve ever seen. It’s got a brilliant retro look that showcases the old-school Star Wars look that the TV show is going for, is made of tin and is something we would be proud to put our sandwiches in. 1 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Lando Calrissian Funko Pop We don't think it had quite sunk in that we are going to see the original Lando back again in Episode IX - but then we saw the Lando Calrissian Funko Pop and got incredibly excited. Of course, you could go for a Rey one or even a Poe, but for us it's Lando all the way. Interestingly, Funko also released an animated short from, which sees Lando Calrissian reuniting with his old ship the Millennium Falcon. 1 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Black Series Carbonized Graphite Sith Trooper One of the most exciting, new characters of Star Wars: Episode IX is undoubtedly the Sith Trooper, a bright red like the Imperial Guards, this trooper has been made to look and feel premium. It’s got a lovely metallic finish and, if you did want to play with it, multiple points of articulation. Of course, we don’t quite know how badass this character will be - but from looks alone we’re excited. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . LEGO Millennium Falcon It had to be, didn’t it - the Millenium Falcon is always one of the best Lego sets around and this one looks fantastic. You get Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O and it’s been updated to show off the wear and tear it’s been put through in The Last Skywalker. Obviously, if you already have a Lego Falcon, you may not want to get another. If that’s the case, then Rey’s Speeder Chase Vehicle, Kylo Ren’s Shuttle and a Resistance A-Wing Starfighter are also available. 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Disney Store Sith Trooper Costume It’s pretty obvious that the Sith Trooper is set to be a fan favourite, so it makes sense that kids up and down the land will want to dress up as them. This is a Disney Store exclusive and is a costume that includes printed panels and a moulded mask. Oh, and don’t forget the gloves, too. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Star Wars The Force Coding Kit by Kano This coding ktt by Kano is one of the most original things announced on Triple Force Friday. It includes a build-it-yourself Bluetooth connected motion sensor, and offers a creative coding experience where you can master coding and create, play, and share your own Star Wars adventures. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . AT-ST Raider A Vintage Collection of figurines has been unveiled, but we don’t have much information at present. Saying that, it looks amazing, so we can’t help but be impressed with this AT-ST Raider. The set comes with a Klatoonian raider and, in the US at least, it may well be a Best Buy exclusive. This is a specially-modified AT-ST Raider is from the upcoming The Mandalorian TV show. 0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . Golden C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB8 A celebratory set of golden C-3PO, R2-D2 and BB8 models has been revealed and it looks absolutely stunning. Hasbro and Funko have linked up for what will be a Walmart-exclusive: these special golden-hued figures. 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . Seagate Xbox Star Wars hard drive Okay, this isn’t a toy as such, but buying it will enhance the amount of storage on your Xbox in the best way possible. The official blurb notes: Stow Jedi secrets and other invaluable information on a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-themed 2TB game drive for Xbox. 0 0 Thanks for voting View More

