Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is happening: director Jeff Fowler is returning

Sonic The Hedgehog was set to be something of a disaster.

The first look of the hedgehog was ripped apart on Twitter, and it meant that director Jeff Fowler and his animation team had to hunker down and create a hedgehog that looked more like Sonic and not like and actual hedgehog painted blue and given horrific teeth.

The team did it and created a movie that was half-decent - one that went on to become one of the biggest box offices for an animated movie.

It's no surprise, then, that a sequel has been green/blue lit.

Director Jeff Fowler Tweeted the news, noting: "Round 2 for the blue!"

Variety got the scoop and confirmed that Jeff Miller is returning, as is scriptwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

There's not much to go on. It's unsure whether James Marsden and Jim Carrey are returning, but we're sure the money will be there to temp them.

As for the other Sonic characters we should be seeing. It's almost a given that Tails will come into the story and fingers crossed that we will see Knuckles.

If you are looking for a Sonic fix before the movie, then head to our best Mega Drive games article.

We also spoke to Jeff Fowler about his favourite videogames before Sonic was released - so head there if you want to know the games that he loves just as much as Sonic.