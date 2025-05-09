Return to Silent Hill set for huge theatrical release after Cineverse announcement

Silent Hill is no stranger to cinematic recreation. The popular game has already been adapted in the past, and now, with the current flurry of video game adaptations constantly being released, we’re about to get another one.

The spooky series, which arguably defined the horror genre in gaming since its debut in 1999, has a new film coming with Christophe Gans set to take the helm as director 20 years after his first crack at the franchise.

The film, titled Return to Silent Hill, is set to adapt the second game in the series, according to Variety, after Cineverse acquired the U.S. rights for one of Konami’s most popular franchises.

Gans said, “I am delighted to partner with Cineverse, which has shown a genuine understanding of fanship. Return to Silent Hill is an adaptation created out of deep respect for a true masterpiece of a game, Konami’s iconic Silent Hill 2.”

He added, “I hope fans will enjoy and be fulfilled with the experience this new film has to offer.”

The second game was remade late last year, and you can check out the trailer below.

The plot has already been outlined, which won’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s played the game, with the second film set to follow James as he returns to the terrifying town of Silent Hill, after he’s summoned by a mysterious letter, all in search of Mary.

The film will no doubt mess with the mind as James’ reality becomes warped whilst searches for his loved one and tries to figure out what’s happening with this spooky town.

Now that Cineverse are backing the film, it’s expected to get a large theatrical release. However, no further information is currently known about when we can expect to see the movie for ourselves.