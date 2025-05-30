Sinners 2 is already in the works

Following the success of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, among both audiences and critics, Sinners 2 is apparently already in the works.

This is according to Production Weekly, whose latest issue lists Sinners 2 as in development. Coogler plans to return to direct the sequel in the listing, as noted by World of Reel.

Anything else would be an eye-opener, given how involved Coogler was in the first Sinners, which is still raking-up millions of dollars in cinemas the better part of six weeks after its release.

Coogler produced, wrote and directed Sinners, and got an auteur-grade deal with Warner Bros. that will see rights to the film return to him 25 years after release. Sure, that’s a long old time, but is a sign of the power Coogler wields as a director at the moment.

Taking a bite out of Hollywood

It has paid off. Sinners had a $90 million production budget and has made $341 million and counting in cinemas — not to mentioning earning a 97% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Does Sinners need a sequel? Absolutely not. And the element that makes its theme fairly sequel-friendly, the whole (spoiler alert) quasi-immortal vampire vibe, is arguably the least interesting thing about the movie. But Coogler has earned the trust of both audiences and studios in the last few years.

That same trust means Coogler already has a lot of projects on his plate, though. As well as the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda TV show, he’s been attached to a reboot of The X-Files and Wrong Answer, a drama starring Coogler’s near-constant collaborator Michael B. Jordan.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also not confirmed yet whether Coogler will return to direct Black Panther 3, which is in reportedly in development. While 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wasn’t quite as big a critical of box office hit as the original Black Panther, it is one of the MCU’s biggest hits of the last five years.