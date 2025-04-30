O2 launches new Blue Mondays which gives you rewards and freebies

O2 has given out its fair share of perks in recent years, but their new initiative Blue Mondays, will see over two million exclusive rewards and prizes given away to lucky Priority customers.

The rewards include everything from discounted cinema tickets, Greggs discounts, and even some holiday vouchers from lastminute.com.





The weekly reward drop aims to refresh their Priority offering and is a little thank you to their customers. The launch comes from a new survey by the broadband giant, which suggests that the nation is no longer treating itself or being as spontaneous as it wants to be.





Treat culture is so far removed that apparently 66% of Brits who aren’t treating themselves often feel they can’t afford to, and almost two-thirds (62%) wish they were more spontaneous.





Who’s eligible?

All O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers have FREE access to Priority and the opportunity to enjoy millions of exclusive rewards, experiences and prizes.





What’s on offer?





Apart from little treats from the likes of Greggs and Tony’s Chocolonely, the big kahuna is O2’s offering, Get on the plane with Priority. This will see 100 Priority members receive a £300 voucher, redeemable against a holiday on lastminute.com, every Monday until 30 June.





The voucher must be redeemed within a 48-hour window, so is the perfect reward for the spontaneous amongst us or those who might need a little help to make a holiday happen. The 48-hour window is a nod to O2’s famous Priority Tickets pre-sale offering, which sells over a million concert tickets to fans every year.





Other Blue Mondays exclusives include elevated ‘Monday only’ rewards – such as two cinema tickets at Vue for £6 or four for £12 allowing Priority members to save even more money on Mondays than usual via the app (the reward is available on other days of the week at 2 for £9 or 4 for £18).





Lisa Johnstone, Director, Priority, Loyalty & Reward at Virgin Media O2, commented: “At Virgin Media O2, customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re constantly finding new ways to make being a customer more rewarding.





“Priority has always been a loyalty trailblazer, and we’re continuing to innovate with initiatives like Blue Mondays — our way of showing appreciation and putting customers first. By investing in new experiences and enhanced rewards, we’re saying thank you in a way that truly matters – helping our customers enjoy the everyday alongside life’s most special moments, while getting even more value from being part of the Virgin Media O2 family.”



