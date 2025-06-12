A Club night for Tesco's finest is coming to London

Supermarket giant Tesco, is set to open its first-ever nightclub, Club Card, an immersive and nostalgic experience celebrating three decades of Clubcard rewards, taking it back to the year it launched in 1995.

Taking over the Vinyl Factory in London for two days in July, this exclusive event for Clubcard members promises the ultimate throwback party, with tickets available now through Eventbrite.

If you’re still nostalgic for the 90s, then Club Card offers the chance to kick it like you used to with the party starting on the 4th July, headlined by the boyband Blue… who weren’t active until 2000, but somehow still feel very 90s.

On the Saturday, the party continues as Irish pop icons B*Witched take the stage for a one-night-only performance, serving up chart-toppers like C'est La Vie, Rollercoaster and more.

Beyond the headliners, a DJ will also be present playing 90s and 00s classics throughout both days. It doesn’t stop with the music, either, with fake tattoos also on offer, along with Little Tesco serving Smirnoff Ice and WKD, as well as a Pick ‘n’ Mix sweet stand, so you can forget everything we’ve learned about hygiene in the last 30 years.

Guests can also try their luck at the Unexpected Item Arcade, featuring a claw grabber machine stocked with 90s-inspired bucket hats and Tesco gift cards alongside a ball pit where partygoers can win prizes from Clubcard Reward Partners such as SpaSeekers, Merlin Entertainments, Hotels.com, Cineworld, Choc on Choc, and Disney.

We're assuming you don't need to actually show your Clubcard at the door on entry like ID to get in, but either way, you're not going to want to miss out. Each £5 ticket includes entry to Club Card and three drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options), along with opportunities to win prizes and enjoy various extras, so the pricing feels a bit like the 90s too.

There's one session on Friday from 8:30pm to 10:30pm, while Saturday has three events: 2:30pm to 4:30pm, 5:30pm to 7:30pm, and 8:30pm to 10:30pm, with B*Witched only performing during the last session.



All proceeds will be split equally between FareShare and Trussell, and the event will take place at The Vinyl Factory, 16-18 Marshall Street, London, W1F 7BE.