Virgin Media O2 is delivering a broadband package that includes a free iPad

Virgin Media O2 is launching an offer for new customers, providing an iPad 9th Gen 64GB in space grey with the purchase of an 18-month MegaVolt package online, while stocks last. This deal has already begun and is expected to integrate Virgin’s services with O2’s mobile offering, highlighting the benefits of the two companies' recent merger.

The MegaVolt package, priced at £88.99 per month, features Gig1 Fibre broadband, boasting average download speeds of 1130Mbps, and a WiFi guarantee ensuring a minimum 30Mbps in every room or £100 back - great news for anyone in a house share.

Entertainment is also taken care of, with over 240 TV channels, including Netflix (standard with ads), Sky Sports HD, and Sky Cinema HD, all at no extra cost. Sky Sports being included really levels up the deal when you consider just how expensive that package is on its own, and next year's Premier League season is showing more games than ever before, too.

On the mobile front, customers receive a 250GB O2 SIM with up to 25GB of data roaming in 75 global destinations. Additionally, subscribers can select an O2 Extra, such as Disney+, McAfee, Amazon Prime Video, or Audible, for a six-month complimentary period.

Refer a pal for more benefits

On top of all that, Virgin Media O2 is enhancing its referral program. Until the 11th June (today), customers who refer a friend or family member to the service can earn a £70 referral fee, a £20 increase from the standard £50, when the referred party takes a Virgin Media or Volt package.

This referral process is meant to be straightforward, requiring customers to sign up via Virgin Media’s website, share a unique link, and wait for three months after the referred friend begins using the broadband to receive the cash reward - basically like taking 70 quid from a giant mobile corporation.

The MegaVolt package, pitched as a value-packed option, which delivers broadband, premium TV content, and mobile services in a single bundle. A one-stop shop for all your modern needs, as it were. That's without the added incentive of a free iPad and a boosted referral reward.