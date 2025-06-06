New O2 mobile contract perk will let you relax about your data allowance

Find yourself with a bit of data left on your mobile contract at the end of the month? O2 has announced a new benefit for its plans that could be right up your street.

We’re all quite partial to overestimating how much data we may need, operating more on a just-in-case logic and, with hybrid working, some months it's easier to blitz through data than it is in others.

Now, O2's Pay Monthly Plus and Ultimate Plans include data rollover as a standard feature. The change came into effect on Thursday, 5th June, 2025, so it can be taken advantage of in future plans and for new or upgrading customers. This move offers greater flexibility and value, ensuring customers maximise the benefits of their plans and don’t wince when checking they’ve only used 10GB because it was a quiet month, despite paying for twice as much.

With data rollover, customers no longer have to worry about wasting any remaining gigabytes. For instance, if a customer with a 50GB monthly plan only uses 30GB, the remaining 20GB will automatically roll over, providing them with 70GB for the following month… that’s a lot of Netflix on the train.

On a roll

If they use 60GB in the subsequent month, the rollover will not apply again, and their allowance will revert to the standard 50 GB. It means you can’t just carry it on eternally, but from month to month it's a useful tool and is considerably better than it used to be.

The new perk is available for all Pay Monthly Plus and Ultimate Plans, covering phones, tablets, and SIM-only options.

It also extends to plans featuring the latest smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge , so it's not just on phones and deals that nobody is that interested in. This ensures that customers chasing the latest devices can still take advantage of a consumer-friendly offer and not feel like they’re missing out.

Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We understand the need for flexibility – life is not always predictable – which is why we are always looking to evolve our plans and perks to meet life’s shifting needs. Data rollover is the latest benefit we are bringing to O2 customers to help keep them connected and entertained when they need it the most – at no extra cost.”

The change enables customers to stay connected and entertained without worrying about exceeding their data limits, highlighting a welcome commitment to flexibility and helping the average person in a move that feels savvy in these penny-pinching days.