All Eyes are on Marvel's new animated Wakanda series
Wakanda Forever
Marvel Animation has officially dropped the first trailer for Eyes of Wakanda, an upcoming animated series that promises to whisk us away on a historical joyride with some of the nation's bravest (and most stylish) heroes. Mark your calendars: this four-episode action-adventure extravaganza hits Disney+ on the 1st of August.
Created by Todd Harris, who clearly has a knack for all things Panther-related (he was a storyboard artist on both Black Panther films), Eyes of Wakanda focuses on the Hatut Zaraze. And no, that's not a new brand of sparkling water.
These elite, secretive warriors are Wakanda's globetrotting treasure hunters, tasked with keeping precious Vibranium artefacts out of the wrong hands. If you're not well-versed in the Marvel films, Vibranium is a very precious metal that all the baddies want. Think Indiana Jones, but with more advanced technology and a significantly better sense of style.
Each episode throws the Hatut Zaraze into a different time and place, proving that Vibranium drama has been a constant throughout history.
From Bronze Age raiders (a concept personally championed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who's also an executive producer) to, well, who knows what else, these warriors are not afraid of a little time-travelling skirmish.
Harris playfully describes the series as being about "how Wakandans intersected through history — those futuristic, Star Trek-level Africans who bounce through time." We're just hoping they pack enough snacks for their journeys.
The voice cast is a star-studded affair, featuring Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
While the series promises new faces (and some fascinating new villains, like a pirate-general aiming for a "Lion Kingdom"), Harris has hinted that "There’s definitely going to be some familiarity." So, keep your eyes peeled for a potential cameo or two with the trailer already hinting at Iron Fist.
Produced in partnership with Proximity Media, Eyes of Wakanda is set to expand the rich lore of Wakanda in exciting new ways. So prepare for epic battles, intriguing mysteries, and perhaps a few laughs as the Hatut Zaraze prove that even across centuries, keeping Vibranium safe is a full-time, action-packed gig.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The 8 Fantastic Four comics you need to read before the movie
Get ready for the bigscreen reboot with these fantastic stories
-
You will soon be able to watch Andor, The Bear and more for free
Mickey goes into the villa
-
Fantastic Four: First Steps new tease reveals practical sets and The Thing's glorious beard
Someone forgot their razor
-
Disney is bringing back a long-lost character — and cast is now confirmed
Mover over Mickey Mouse
-
The no.1 film on Disney+ right now is the studio's biggest flop in years
Mirror, Mirror on the wall, what film is the biggest miss of them all
-
Disney+ launches massive summer streaming discount
Just in time to return to the kitchen
-
Incredibles 3 director announced - and it's not Brad Bird
The Bird is not the word
-
Alien Earth trailer and release date: 4 reasons to be very afraid of the Xenomorph's TV debut
Houston, we have potential