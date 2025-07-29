All Eyes are on Marvel's new animated Wakanda series

Marvel Animation has officially dropped the first trailer for Eyes of Wakanda, an upcoming animated series that promises to whisk us away on a historical joyride with some of the nation's bravest (and most stylish) heroes. Mark your calendars: this four-episode action-adventure extravaganza hits Disney+ on the 1st of August.

Created by Todd Harris, who clearly has a knack for all things Panther-related (he was a storyboard artist on both Black Panther films), Eyes of Wakanda focuses on the Hatut Zaraze. And no, that's not a new brand of sparkling water.

These elite, secretive warriors are Wakanda's globetrotting treasure hunters, tasked with keeping precious Vibranium artefacts out of the wrong hands. If you're not well-versed in the Marvel films, Vibranium is a very precious metal that all the baddies want. Think Indiana Jones, but with more advanced technology and a significantly better sense of style.

Eyes of Wakanda | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Each episode throws the Hatut Zaraze into a different time and place, proving that Vibranium drama has been a constant throughout history.

From Bronze Age raiders (a concept personally championed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who's also an executive producer) to, well, who knows what else, these warriors are not afraid of a little time-travelling skirmish.

Harris playfully describes the series as being about "how Wakandans intersected through history — those futuristic, Star Trek-level Africans who bounce through time." We're just hoping they pack enough snacks for their journeys.

The voice cast is a star-studded affair, featuring Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

While the series promises new faces (and some fascinating new villains, like a pirate-general aiming for a "Lion Kingdom"), Harris has hinted that "There’s definitely going to be some familiarity." So, keep your eyes peeled for a potential cameo or two with the trailer already hinting at Iron Fist.

Produced in partnership with Proximity Media, Eyes of Wakanda is set to expand the rich lore of Wakanda in exciting new ways. So prepare for epic battles, intriguing mysteries, and perhaps a few laughs as the Hatut Zaraze prove that even across centuries, keeping Vibranium safe is a full-time, action-packed gig.