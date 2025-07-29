Dedicated Sony fightstick gets name and release window

Sony has lifted the veil further on its much-anticipated arcade-style controller, originally codenamed Project Defiant, now officially named the FlexStrike. This wireless fight stick, first teased during the June 2025 State of Play event, promises to revolutionise the fighting game experience for PlayStation 5 and PC players. Although pricing details are not yet disclosed, the FlexStrike is scheduled for a 2026 release.

The FlexStrike boasts a suite of features designed to cater to competitive and casual players alike. It comes equipped with a rechargeable battery, responsive mechanical switch buttons, and interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for personalised joystick movement. For added convenience, these gates, along with the PlayStation Link USB adapter, can be neatly stored within the fight stick’s base.

One of the most significant advancements is its compatibility with Sony's PlayStation Link technology. Utilising an updated USB-C compatible PS Link adapter, the FlexStrike can be connected to a PS5 alongside Sony's Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. This innovative capability ensures an "ultra-low latency audio and voice chat experience," critical for competitive gameplay.

Furthermore, a single PS Link adapter allows for the simultaneous connection of two FlexStrike units on PS5, enabling seamless couch co-op or head-to-head competition.

Beyond its core functionality, the FlexStrike mirrors the input controls of the DualSense controller, including a touchpad. A clever lever-mode toggle switch allows the joystick to function as a D-pad or the DualSense’s left or right thumbsticks. Additional customisation options are promised, along with a dedicated lock button to prevent accidental layout changes during intense matches.

Designed for both stability and portability, the FlexStrike features a non-slip base for secure tabletop or lap use. This base is also removable, revealing built-in storage. For players on the go, Sony will offer a dedicated sling carry case, making it easy to transport the fight stick and its components to tournaments or friendly gatherings.

The FlexStrike represents a significant stride for Sony in the fighting game community, leveraging its expertise in accessories to deliver a high-quality, feature-rich controller that promises to elevate the competitive gaming landscape.