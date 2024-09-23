Mega Bloks Fallout themed playset drops a nuke on Lego wishlists

War, war never changes — and Mega Bloks just fired a shot right over Lego territory with its super-cool new licensed set for Fallout fans.

Taking its cues from the long-running video game series and recent Amazon Prime Video streaming success, the Mega Bloks kit is a playful recreation of the iconic Red Rocket truck stop from the games and show.

An 824-piece build, it’s packed full of fan-friendly details. As well as a sole survivor vault dweller figure, there’s a Dogmeat toy and Power Armour rig to mess around with, as well as the familiar Nuka Cola vending machine and weapons bench.

Vault Boy posters can be stuck to the walls, there’s a Nuka Cola Quantum bottle for your wastelanders to quaff, and there’s even a to-scale Vault Boy bobblehead included — just make sure you don’t lose it among the ruins.

It’s a superbly accurate set, with the designers obviously having a great understanding of the Fallout universe. The way the completed build (which includes open-out hinged basis for easy access to interior sections) perfectly captures the ramshackle Americana of the franchise.

Right now, the Mega Bloks Fallout Red Rocket set is up for pre-order from US retailer Target for $80 (which converts to about $60 before shipping). We’ll update with UK retailer information once we get it.

As for the Fallout Mega Bloks range, previous releases also include Mega Bloks debut Fallout set of five Power Armour suits. That one sold out almost as soon as it was announced, so you’ll want to get those pre-orders in early for the Red Rocket set.

