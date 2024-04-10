Fallout review round-up: what the critics are saying about Prime Video's video game adaptation

A TV adaptation of Fallout is nearly here, with all episodes of the Prime Video show streaming from today.

Some lucky folks have already seen video game adaptation, with Fallout TV show reviews now flooding the internet.

Based on the hit Bethesda series of video games, Fallout is set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, where nuclear bombs were dropped. The luckier, richer population headed to underground vaults to avoid the nuclear fallout, with the rest of the country left overground to try and live among the wasteland.

Some 200 years after the apocalypse, those in the fallout shelters are forced back above ground and are faced with an irradiated hellscape.

Among those trying to figure out their new surroundings is Lucy (Ella Purnell), a vault-dweller that is looking for her missing father. Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan also star.

The first trailer of the show was very close to the look and feel of the video game, complete with its dark humor but does the rest of the show hold up?

This is what the critics are saying...

Empire gives it four stars, noting that "it's equal parts funny and nightmarish show that, like its protagonist, isn’t content to live inside a projection of the past."

It's got a 9 from IGN which reckons that it's "a bright and funny apocalypse filled with dark punchlines and bursts of ultra-violence, Fallout stands up there with The Last of Us among the best game adaptations ever made."

The Telegraph also loves it, giving it 4 stars and writing that: "Fallout delivers the perfect payload of OTT action and childish humour. It’s hard to think of another video game adaptation that better conveys the sheer, giddy hedonism of a top-notch shoot ‘em up."

It's got a full 5 stars from Digital Spy: "Fallout could very well end up being the kind of five-star show that people will obsess over in two centuries from now, huddled up in a vault watching old tapes of times gone by as the world burns outside.

And GamesRadar gives it "a big Vault Boy-style thumbs up" in its four-star review.

