KFC Crocs are a thing - and they're covered in chicken-scented drumsticks

KFC definitely isn’t shy when it comes to launching products that think outside the box. Their latest venture is definitely that - and also not for human consumption.

KFC have teamed up with Crocs to make a limited-edition shoe that looks just like a bucket of chicken.





And while they look like something an obsessive chicken-lover, these are official merchandise. The video KFC shared even made them look almost cool.





Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020. (https://t.co/oYeRikX5lX) pic.twitter.com/bAlyBbwMOX

— KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2020









There are two variations to choose from - a platformed version and a lower, more casual shoe - both with the signature red-striped bucket design.





If that wasn’t enough, the clog also comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look a little too much like fried chicken drumsticks.





This comes just days after fried chicken gurus launched their own range of Valentine’s Day cards - including one that smells like chicken.





If you actually fancy getting your hands on a pair, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will cost you $59.99 (approx. £47). No exact release date yet but the limited-edition shoes are set to launch in Spring this year.



