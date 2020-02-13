ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
KFC Crocs are a thing - and they're covered in chicken-scented drumsticks

For when you want your feet to smell like chicken.

Holly Pyne
13 February 2020

KFC definitely isn’t shy when it comes to launching products that think outside the box. Their latest venture is definitely that - and also not for human consumption.

KFC have teamed up with Crocs to make a limited-edition shoe that looks just like a bucket of chicken.


And while they look like something an obsessive chicken-lover, these are official merchandise. The video KFC shared even made them look almost cool.




There are two variations to choose from - a platformed version and a lower, more casual shoe - both with the signature red-striped bucket design.


If that wasn’t enough, the clog also comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz:tm: charms that look a little too much like fried chicken drumsticks.


This comes just days after fried chicken gurus launched their own range of Valentine’s Day cards - including one that smells like chicken.


If you actually fancy getting your hands on a pair, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will cost you $59.99 (approx. £47). No exact release date yet but the limited-edition shoes are set to launch in Spring this year.


