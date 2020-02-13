KFC Crocs are a thing - and they're covered in chicken-scented drumsticks
For when you want your feet to smell like chicken.
KFC definitely isn’t shy when it comes to launching products that think outside the box. Their latest venture is definitely that - and also not for human consumption.
KFC have teamed up with Crocs to make a limited-edition shoe that looks just like a bucket of chicken.
And while they look like something an obsessive chicken-lover, these are official merchandise. The video KFC shared even made them look almost cool.
Introducing the official Kentucky Fried Chicken licensed proprietary footwear made in collaboration with @crocs. Do not eat. Coming Spring 2020. (https://t.co/oYeRikX5lX) pic.twitter.com/bAlyBbwMOX
— KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2020
There are two variations to choose from - a platformed version and a lower, more casual shoe - both with the signature red-striped bucket design.
If that wasn’t enough, the clog also comes with two removable, chicken-scented Jibbitz charms that look a little too much like fried chicken drumsticks.
This comes just days after fried chicken gurus launched their own range of Valentine’s Day cards - including one that smells like chicken.
If you actually fancy getting your hands on a pair, the Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Classic Clog will cost you $59.99 (approx. £47). No exact release date yet but the limited-edition shoes are set to launch in Spring this year.
- If you’re looking for a more understated shoe, try our best trainers round-up