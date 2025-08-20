Quentin Tarantino is heading to London for his West End debut
Cue the carnage
If you don’t know who Quentin Tarantino is, chances are you’ve never won a pub quiz in your life, or ever hung out with a mate whose entire personality seems to be Pulp Fiction. The filmmaker is the powerhouse behind almost every cult classic like Kill Bill, Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Bastards, and a host of others.
And thanks to a podcast appearance, the majority of the UK is getting very excited as Tarantino revealed he’s heading to London’s West End with a Tarantino-special play. Speaking to the aptly named The Church of Tarantino, he revealed: “the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January … It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life.” So, there’s a chance the legendary American filmmaker could be your new neighbour - a small chance, but still.
It feels like a bit of a loophole, as Tarantinophiles will know that his next film - his mysterious tenth film - will be his last. But he didn't say anything about plays... So it looks like we’re going to get a bit more Tarantino terror without it being his last hurarrah.
Currently, we know very little about the project, other than it will be landing in London's historic West End. Knowing Tarantino though, there are already a couple of speculations, with some fans convinced it will be a musical; it happened with Mean Girls, it’s happened with Burlesque, The Lion King, Matilda, Moulin Rouge - the list is almost endless. Could a Tarantino flick get the same treatment? Or maybe we’ll get a new Tarantino musical from scratch - we’d bet he’s got more than a few top artists on speed dial. Tom Fletcher, have we got a project for you...
If a full blown singing and dancing musical is a bit too much of a tone change, he might just opt for a plain old movie adaptation. Think Clueless, Hercules, The Devil Wears Prada - it’s a formula that works for a reason. Could we see Inglorious Bastards on stage? Perhaps.
Another option is a murder mystery - after all, London’s longest running whodunnit is The Mousetrap and is there anything more quintessentially British than a bit of cosy crime? Once Upon a Time…in Shaftesbury Avenue anyone?
Hopefully we’ll be booking tickets to see Tarantino (or at least, his words) treading the boards soon.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
