Quentin Tarantino is heading to London for his West End debut

If you don’t know who Quentin Tarantino is, chances are you’ve never won a pub quiz in your life, or ever hung out with a mate whose entire personality seems to be Pulp Fiction. The filmmaker is the powerhouse behind almost every cult classic like Kill Bill, Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Bastards, and a host of others.

And thanks to a podcast appearance, the majority of the UK is getting very excited as Tarantino revealed he’s heading to London’s West End with a Tarantino-special play. Speaking to the aptly named The Church of Tarantino, he revealed: “the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January … It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life.” So, there’s a chance the legendary American filmmaker could be your new neighbour - a small chance, but still.

It feels like a bit of a loophole, as Tarantinophiles will know that his next film - his mysterious tenth film - will be his last. But he didn't say anything about plays... So it looks like we’re going to get a bit more Tarantino terror without it being his last hurarrah.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Currently, we know very little about the project, other than it will be landing in London's historic West End. Knowing Tarantino though, there are already a couple of speculations, with some fans convinced it will be a musical; it happened with Mean Girls, it’s happened with Burlesque, The Lion King, Matilda, Moulin Rouge - the list is almost endless. Could a Tarantino flick get the same treatment? Or maybe we’ll get a new Tarantino musical from scratch - we’d bet he’s got more than a few top artists on speed dial. Tom Fletcher, have we got a project for you...

If a full blown singing and dancing musical is a bit too much of a tone change, he might just opt for a plain old movie adaptation. Think Clueless, Hercules, The Devil Wears Prada - it’s a formula that works for a reason. Could we see Inglorious Bastards on stage? Perhaps.

Another option is a murder mystery - after all, London’s longest running whodunnit is The Mousetrap and is there anything more quintessentially British than a bit of cosy crime? Once Upon a Time…in Shaftesbury Avenue anyone?

Hopefully we’ll be booking tickets to see Tarantino (or at least, his words) treading the boards soon.