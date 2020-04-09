Google Stadia Pro is now free to play for the next two months

Brands are currently doing anything they can to keep us inside and it seems they've learnt the most effective way is to simply offer us lots of free stuff.

Google is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, having made its Stadia Pro membership free for the next two months.

It will be free in all 14 countries Stadia Pro is currently available in, which includes the UK, US, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy.

To help people connect with friends online & have some fun during these challenging times, we're opening up Stadia for everyone. You'll also get 2 months of free access to Stadia Pro with some free games to play!



The membership is available right now and you’ll have free access to nine games including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper.

You’ll then have to pay to download any more games beyond those nine.

What’s even better, though, is that it also counts if you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber.

If you’re already signed up, Google won’t charge you for the next two months.

One thing to be aware of is that it will be an auto-renew subscription so be sure to cancel it once the two months is up if you don’t want to be charged.

This, combined with the fact that Ubisoft is giving away free games and discount codes to encourage us to stay indoors, should keep us pretty busy for a while.

A Google Stadia Pro subscription usually costs £8.99 per month so head to Stadia's website to sign up.