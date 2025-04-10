Fantastic PS Plus Premium and Extra lineup for April includes Blue Prince and Hogwarts Legacy

If you subscribe to PS Plus, the PlayStation subscription gaming service that allows online play on its lowest tier and a vast catalogue of free games on the other tiers, you'll be excited to see what's coming for the next month. It's fair to say that April has delivered, with this month's offering bringing some highly-rated titles to the service.

The three tiers of PS Plus are Essential, Extra, and Premium. The games below have been added to both Extra and Premium this month. All of them will release on the 15th, excluding Blue Prince, which drops on the 10th.

PlayStation Plus Extra:

Blue Prince (PS5)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 (PS5)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, PS5)

Battlefield 1 (PS4)

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5)

PlateUp! (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium:

Alone in the Dark 2 (PS4, PS5)

War of the Monsters (PS4, PS5)

The most notable addition will be Blue Prince, coming in the Extra tier. This new game, which has come out of nowhere and stolen the hearts of many critics, has received rave reviews and is already shaping up to be one of the hits of the year thanks to the exceptional puzzling on offer – we’ve still not had time to check it out, but now it’s coming to PS Plus we have no excuses.

The rest of the games in the Extra tier are pretty much all household names that had plenty of excitement around when they launched – if you’ve ever been tempted by one of the games, now is the time. Hogwarts Legacy, the open world Harry Potter game, was a huge hit, and will be a massive win for fans of the wizarding series.

In typical fashion for the Premium tier, the games listed here are all classics from past console eras and a great way to brush up on some video game history.