Best Nintendo Switch games: Must-have Nintendo Switch games to play today

In our 21st century world of stern black boxes sitting under TVs, the Nintendo Switch – and the best Nintendo Switch games – are a shining light of hope. Sure it is available in grey, but of course you went for the neon variety to brighten up those commutes with those happy making colourful Joy-Cons.

UPDATE: We've added a game that is nothing but fun and currently taking the gaming world by storm. Untitled Goose Game is an indie title that is packed with charm. The plot is slight: you control a goose and have a checklist of things you need to do, which involves causing minor havoc among a quaint village. It's brilliant and is without a doubt one of the best Nintendo Switch games available right now.

Breaking down the best Nintendo Switch games is an almost impossible task given the sheer quality of Nintendo titles alone, let alone all of the hordes of indie games that now call the handheld and console hybrid home.

Below then are the Heavy Hitters, the very best Nintendo Switch games to tick off your must-have list when you first get your console. From farming sims to catching ‘em alls, read on for the best Nintendo Switch games.

1 . Zelda: Breath of the Wild £48 View now at Amazon Here it is. The master sword of Switch games. Whether you've never played a Zelda game before or slogged through every entry, the Breath of the Wild is a dazzlingly fresh sandbox. Hyrule is open in front of you from the get go, making whichever direction you go in a true adventure. Taming a horse for the first time, uncovering a shrine, cooking a new dish, big or small, everything you do here feels incredible. A masterpiece.

2 . Super Mario Odyssey £42 View now at Amazon Everyone's favourite Italian plumber got some new headwear for his first multi-dimensional adventure since Super Mario 3D World. The adorable Cappy lifts Super Mario Odyssey to, errr, heady new heights for the series as Mario possesses enemies with a throw of his hat. Bowser has nabbed Princess Peach again but with all new locations like New Donk City and a raft of new moves Odyssey effortlessly keeps Mario the King of the 3D platformers.

3 . Mario Kart 8 Deluxe £42 View now at Amazon There's no getting around it. Mario Kart 8 is perfect on Nintendo Switch. There's nothing like handing a friend (or indeed enemy) a single Joy Con before huddling around the Switch screen together, loading up Sunshine Airport or Baby Park, and trying not to swear in public when the shells come out to play. Eye-meltingly pretty on the big screen as well as the small, Mario Kart 8 defines the joy of the console with its perfect racing experience.

4 . Super Smash Bros. Ultimate £50 View now at Amazon For the fighting game's first entry on Switch, Nintendo took a Pokemon approach and just played catch 'em all with game characters. From Metal Gear's Solid Snake to Final Fantasy's Cloud, this is a chaotic brawler to scratch every pop culture face-off itch. Importantly, Smash Bros. Ultimate is accessible for new players, but peer beneath the surface and the granularity on offer for the competitive set hands over a different game altogether.

5 . Hollow Knight £28 View now at Amazon If all the bright colours of this list have been giving you a headache, don't worry. Hollow Knight has a "one Tim Burton drew earlier" flavour. It is a beautifully atmospheric 2D Metroidvania full of charming characters and dexterity-testing wall jumps. The hand-drawn setting of Hallowsnest is incredible to explore, and constantly challenging for your tiny bug hero armed with a mere nail instead of a sword. D'awwww

6 . Tetris 99 FREE Get ready to block and load. It's time for Battle Royale Tetris. Yes, seriously, and it's really, really good. Pitting you against 98 other online players, the free Tetris 99 takes your block spinning skills to a whole new level. While you are of course clearing lines of tetrominoes as usual, you can choose to send those lines directly to other players. Who and how you choose is up to you but this is high stress Tetris like you've never seen it before.

7 . Pokemon Let's Go: Eevee/Pikachu £43 View now at Amazon The first main entry Pokemon game to land on Switch, Let's Go is a glorious redesign of 1998's Pokemon Yellow. Whether you choose Eevee or Pikachu, Let's Go is a beautiful adventure that takes many of its cues from Niantic's Pokemon Go. Reducing the grind, you don't need to battle wild Pokemon, only throw Poke Balls using the intuitive motion controls. You can even transfer 'mon from the mobile title to fill out your Pokedex.

8 . Splatoon 2 £42 View now at Amazon The closest that Nintendo gets to a bonafide multiplayer shooter, this follow-up to the Wii U exclusive Splatoon is a colourful delight. You play as what's known as an Inkling. Your aim is to coat as much of the map as possible in your team's colour while the opposing team tries to do the same. Complete with a single player mode and some fiendish challenge options, Splatoon 2 constantly keeps the simple concept fresh and addictive.

9 . Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle £22 View now at Amazon Sometimes games are like maths. In this case XCOM + Mario + Ubisoft's zany Rabbids = Kingdom Battle. In so many ways it just shouldn't work but the turn based combat, beautiful Mario worlds, and ridiculous humour fit together perfectly. Even if you're not an XCOM fan, you'll find yourself gazing at each level for hours, prepping meticulously for your next bout of Rabbid-flavour madness. And if you thought you hated them? This will make you think again.

10 . Untitled Goose Game 13.49 Buy from the Nintendo store This is a gem of a game. It's strategy lead, where you play a goose that has a checklist of things to do which causes havoc with the residents of a small village. It's beautiful to look at, the score is perfect and the controls and difficulty just right. This is one of those games taking the Switch world by storm right now and is well worth the investment - it's just brilliant, innocent fun.

11 . Stardew Valley £12 View now at Amazon The Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley is potentially the farming sim in its most dangerous and potent of form. It can be taken anywhere, played wherever you are, and, unlike the mobile version, doesn't need your thumbs all over the screen you're trying to hoe perfectly. The pull of 'just one more day' of looking after your pixel-perfect fruit, vegetables, and chickens you named after serial killers is almost terrifyingly addictive. Consider this a warning.

12 . Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled £30 View at Amazon now Crash Team Racing is back and it's looking better than ever. The original game has been lovingly remade and while it might not grab the crown from Mario Kart, it is a fantastic racer. Yes, sometimes the controls are a little fiddly but this is a game that is fast and furiously addictive

