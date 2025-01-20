Frasier season 3 reboot cancelled, but may not be gone for good

Frasier will not be returning for a third season of its revived run, after the show was cancelled by Paramount Plus.

The streamer doesn’t release too much in the way of viewership figures, but how Frasier has been canned suggests it’s all down to the limited popularity of the show's recent return.

Frasier came back to our screens in October 2023, and a second season came out in September 2024. However, its maker CBS Studios is hopeful of finding another home for the show. It's not ending because Kelsey Grammer has lost interest all of a sudden, at least.

One contender is Amazon’s Prime Video, which currently offers the classic Frasier seasons — all 11 of them — over in the US.

Was Frasier any good anyway?

The show’s revival received mixed reviews, ending up with a 60% rating over at Rotten Tomatoes, and a 50% rating for its second season. Not many called it a disaster, but it was always going to be tricky to recapture the magic of one of the most beloved sitcoms from the peak era of the form.

Sitcoms: they aren’t what they used to be, are they? David Hyde Pierce did not return to play Niles Crane in the reboot, which didn't help.

"It isn’t so much about not doing that show, it’s about the other opportunities that I have that I don’t want to turn down,” he told Metro last year, around the launch of The Exorcism, in which he featured.

In his place we got Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, a University professor and old friend of Frasier.

Executive producer Chris Harris talked about the potential for a third season of Frasier just after the second rolled-out, in November.

"We think there’s definitely more fun to be had in watching what Roz and Frasier will be like in a Season 3,” Harris told TV Insider.

We’re far from the early years of streamers seeming ready to green-light any and every project, though, a phenomenon so stark South Park parodied it in 2017.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any news of Frasier season 3 being picked up for another run.