Paramount+ declares MobLand a massive hit, renewing the Tom Hardy show for a second season

Paramount+ has renewed its popular series, MobLand, for a second season. The crime drama, which has become the second most-watched original series on the service, has garnered over 26 million viewers to date – no matter how you slice it, the show has been a huge hit.

Further details regarding the plot, casting, or production timeline for the upcoming season remain unknown, as the second season has only just been announced.

However, it will be interesting to see who will return from the first season’s admirably stacked cast.

MobLand is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, the mind behind British gangster classics like Snatch and The Gentlemen, marking his first show for the increasingly popular streaming service.

The series was created and written by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, The Day of the Jackal) and co-written by Jez Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Spectre), who also serves as an executive producer.

The first season featured a cast full of big names, including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren, who aren’t traditionally associated with TV, alongside Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson and more. The series focuses on two rival mob families whose conflict threatens to destabilise everything, with the threat of a gang war looming over all of them.

The global crime series initially premiered on Sunday, 30th March, exclusively on Paramount+ in the States, Canada, the UK, and Australia, followed by an international release on 30th May – now it’s just a waiting game to find out more, including what happens next.