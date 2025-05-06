FC Barcelona and Travis Scott team up for El Clásico

Few matches in world football have the reach or scale of the El Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and to mark the occasion, Barcelona will be sporting a new, limited-edition shirt sponsor. This time around, it's Travis Scott’s turn.

This marks the sixth time Barcelona has swapped out its usual Spotify sponsor to promote one of the musical artists featured on the streaming service. Previous featured artists include ROSALÍA, KAROL G, Coldplay, Drake, and even The Rolling Stones.

2025 has been a year of strong kits with the upcoming women's Euros kits featuring some gems, whilst the Ajax 125th anniversary kit was also a standout. Yet, this simple tweak to the already lovely kit will no doubt stand out when we look back on the season, especially if Barça FC wins the match.

The kit will be worn during the match on the 11th May, which could decide the title. Barcelona are only four points ahead of its bitter rivals, so a loss here could swing the pendulum in Real Madrid's favour during the title race with only four matches of the season left to be played.

Barcelona have surprised many this year with its title charge under new manager Hansi Flick, and a win here would all but seal the Catalan side as the champions of La Liga.

A Catalan collection

Image via FC Barcelona

What makes this collab stand out when compared to previous limited shirt sponsors is the launch of a capsule collection to accompany the one-off shirt. The collection features a jacket, hoodies, Tees, a scarf, a football and a cap.

The shirt with the new sponsor is already available on the Barcelona website, while Travis Scott's new collection is set to launch on the artist's website on May 9th.

For more football collabs, check out the leaked Sambas coming from Adidas soon.

Main image credit via FC Barcelona



