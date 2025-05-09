Lamine Yamal is the latest athlete to become a Beats ambassador

As his stock and stardom only continue to rise, 17-year-old Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has now been announced as the latest global ambassador for Beats by Dre. Yamal, who’s not 18 until July, plys his trade for Barcelona and Spain after coming through the club's iconic academy.

He has already lifted silverware for his National Team after playing a pivotal role for Spain at Euro 2024 and currently looks on track to win the league with Barca this season – it's fair to say, the teenager is doing pretty well for himself.

Yamal joins an impressive list of athletes as Beats ambassadors, including Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Qinwen Zheng, LeBron James, and more.

The trailer below shows off his desire to find the right track for an upcoming game, as he sports Powerbeats Pro 2, Studio Pro, Beats Pill and Beats Solo 4, and a custom pair of Beats Studio Pro. When asked what music helps him prepare for big moments, the Spanish winger said "I’d say old-school rappers like 50 Cent and Eminem. I put on my Beats, turn up the volume, and get into game mode.”

Also featured in the announcement video is Yamal’s favourite artist, Morad, with Yamal stating “Morad is always on the playlist." The Spanish Moroccan rapper shares plenty of similarities with the young footballer, growing up in the same neighbourhood in Spain, the 304, which Yamal often pays tribute to when celebrating.

Chris Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at Beats, said, "Having Lamine as part of the Beats family is a huge honour. Lamine creates magic on the pitch and we know that music is another huge passion for him. We wanted to storytell around his love of music and allow his fun and infectious personality to shine through.”

It will be interesting to see what more may come of this partnership, maybe even a limited edition pair of the custom Beats worn during the promotional video, but at least we now know more about the youngsters' pre-match ritual after he said "I usually use them to get into my own headspace - they help me focus. On flights, bus rides to the stadium, during the pitch walk-throughs - my Beats are always with me.”