The Ajax 125th anniversary kit is a beauty — and still available for a limited time

Ajax have debuted another beauty of a kit as part of the Amsterdam-based club's 125th anniversary celebration.

The Dutch side is likely to come to mind when thinking about the best football kits, with its classic red and white shirts synonymous with football fans worldwide—the Bob Marley-inspired kit from the 21/22 season was a particular standout, too.

The new kit is heavily inspired by what’s come before it. It is based on the 1911/12 season and adorned with a button collar, a thick red stripe down the middle, and a central badge.

The badge is also a throwback, returning to a black crest with three white Xs — which looks a bit like the club’s mad for a good game of noughts and crosses.

In what can only be described as a classy move, the sponsor and kit manufacturer are in the same colour as the shirt, ensuring the kit maintains a clean aesthetic — elevated even further thanks to the shirt's long sleeves. This is also one of the shirts sporting the Adidas Originals logo that returned to football this season.

We also got to see the shirt in action. Ajax wore the limited edition strip during the recent 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar, helping the side maintain its position at the top of the league. It may not have been the result the club wanted, but at least they got to play out the match in style.

The kit will next be worn in a legends match before having one last outing by the women’s team on 30th March.

The kit’s limited edition, with no news on how long it will be in supply, but you can still pick it up from the Adidas website for £85, or if you’re lucky enough to be in Amsterdam, you can nab yourself one from the club shop.

Thanks to the kit being available in men’s, women’s and children’s sizing, you can kit out the whole family in time for Ajax to win the league after a two-year absence.

