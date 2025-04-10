West Ham’s new clothing collection showcases how to do everyday football clothes right

West Ham United, or The Hammers, as the club is affectionately known, has dropped its new Spring/Summer collection, and it’s a great example of football garms done well. The collection is simple, honours the past, looks to the future, and is subtle enough to wear to your Nans.

The collection clearly takes inspiration from recent fashion trends, which is by no means a bad thing, helping the collection blend in with regular streetwear items without being too in the face about being West Ham branded clobber. The classic West Ham badge helps that subtlety even further, with the crossed hammers not quite as obvious as a giant cock standing on a ball or a seagull.

Another highlight for football fans from before the move to the London Stadium—the repurposed Olympic Park in Stratford that West Ham now calls home—is the return of the iconic Boleyn Castle, which features on some of the items. This will undoubtedly be a welcome return for any fan from pre-2016, with many fans often keen to reminisce just as much as they’re prone to look forward to the future.

The collection features multiple tees with prints, and below are our three favourite designs from the new range:

1. Castle logo t-shirt

The tee comes in two colours, beige and grey. West Ham United is discreetly written on the chest in text, and the iconic badge the club wore on its shirts before the stadium move is on the back.

The insignia on the back is large but slightly contrasting with the rest of the shirt, so it isn’t too harsh. It will no doubt be a pleasant sight for any fan who’s missed the old badge that pays tribute to the Boleyn Ground. It has a slightly boxy fit, which is handy for fans who aren’t built like Michail Antonio.

Grey: Buy here | £26

Beige: Buy here | £26

2. Acid wash t-shirt

What’s admirable about this shirt —and maybe it’s an element of luck because the club's colours do go well together — is how it manages to knock out a claret and blue t-shirt with a modern twist.

The bulk of the tee is an acid wash blue/grey colour with a small purple/claret hammers logo on the chest – if you saw someone wearing it down the street, it wouldn’t be evident at all what the top represents, but any fans of the club would know.

Buy here | £35

3. Beige stone wash t-shirt

If the two above were still a bit too in the face, then you’re in for a treat with this one, with the top being essentially plain outside of West Ham United embroidered onto the chest. It’s only slightly lighter in colour, so barely noticeable.

The site claims that the Spring/Summer items are “Designed for versatility—whether you're heading out in the city or gearing up for kick-off at London Stadium,” and this is most obviously put into practice here.

Buy here | £28

You can check out the full collection on the club’s website, which reinforces the idea that you don’t need outrageous collabs or athleisure clothes to represent your club in style—although, of course, we love those, too.