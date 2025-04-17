Kaka, Kith and Adidas link-up for a screamer of a collection

New York fashion brand Kith knocks out collaborations for fun, with plenty of notable bangers over the years. Its latest partnership with Adidas will no doubt please football fans of the 00s, with legendary Brazilian footballer Kaka acting as the face of the campaign.

The new collection combines Kith's usual silhouettes and clean designs with the classic three stripes that are instantly recognisable from Adidas. There are also plenty of nods and subtle hints towards football of yesteryear, with Kaka’s favourite boots from his playing days, the Predator Mania, reimagined as part of the collection.

It sounds like a strange combination, but in action, it looks great. The outerwear is a particular standout in this collaboration and undoubtedly some of the more desirable items in the offering.

you can catch a snippet of what the collection is like from Kith's Instagram It includes sporty jackets, tracksuits, trench coats, knitwear, and even some formal attire sprinkled in for good measure.

The collection itself is huge, with something in there for everyone, and although there’s currently no information regarding pricing, we do know the full range will be live on Kith’s website from the 18th April, as well as in Kith stores around the world.



If you’re more into footwear, you’re in luck because the Predator Mania comes in two different iterations: a street style and a regular football boot, with two colourways of each. It's also unknown if this will be a limited drop, although it's safe to assume the boots and sneakers probably are.



