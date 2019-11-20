Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals 2019: which electric toothbrush should you buy?

A lot of people think go Black Friday as the perfect time to buy a new TV. And it is. But every year we’re bowled over by the bargains available in one specific category: the electric toothbrush.

You can save masses off the original price of a toothbrush thanks to these best Black Friday deals and, unlike a lot of supposed tech deals, these really do sell at the higher price for a good chunk of the year.

So how do you choose the right electric toothbrush to buy? The good news is you can’t really go too far wrong. They all offer a great level of cleaning, from the entry-level models to the high-end ones.

Why pay more? Higher-end ones have faster-charging batteries, a huge real-world benefit, indicators to let you know when you’re pressing too hard, extra modes and smart features. That’s right, even the humble electric toothbrush has “gone smart”.

These smarts are used to analyse your toothbrushing technique and let you know which areas of the mouth you don’t spend enough time in. You might wonder why you’d subject yourself to this kind of critique, but if it saves you a £2000 dental bill or a root canal, it’s worth it.

Read our best electric toothbrush test for more information

Philips and Oral-B are the two biggest names in electric toothbrushes. And you’ll likely deals for both brands during Black Friday 2019. Oral-B uses a traditional rotating head, Philips “sonic” technology that makes parts of the head vibrate more quickly, usually with less pronounced motion.

Toothpaste master Colgate makes electric toothbrushes too, using sonic tech similar to Phillips's.

Which is better? We nerded out and dug up some clinical studies from PubMed. Several 8-12 week studies claim oscillating brushes are more effective, but a review of multiple of these studies basically found there wasn’t much difference. We reckon some of you may prefer the feel of a sonic brush, but Oral-B’s smaller heads are generally much easier to fit into the tricky areas of your mouth.

Here are some of the electric toothbrushes we recommend looking out for this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday electric toothbrush deals

save £220 Oral B Genius X with Boots exclusive Art of Brushing case £120 Boots offers Oral-B's top-end Genius X toothbrush with hundreds of pounds off and an exclusive-design case. It might be the cheapest way to get hold of this particular model. View now at Boots

save £325 Oral-B offer Oral B Genius 9900 Duo Pack £125.00 This deal gets you not just one high-end connected toothbrush, but two. It's great for couples, particulary as the handles are different colours. The saving is immense, at £325 off the original price for the pair. View now at Boots

Save £200 Oral-B Genius 9000 3D £90.00 Get a great big £200 off this advanced toothbrush. It has six modes, a rose gold handle and connects to your phone to judge your brushing. View now at Amazon

Save £80 Oral-B Genius X Luxe Edition £129.99 This is Oral-B's mode advanced brush. It uses "artificial intelligence" to tell you which parts of your mouth you're not paying quite enough attention to. The package includes bonus head and a travel charge case. View now at Amazon

58% off Oral-B Junior Kids £21.21 The perfect brush to instil good habits in your kids. It's currently under half price and is made for young 'uns of six years and up. View now at Amazon

save 65% Oral-B SmartSeries 6000 CrossAction £80.70 This excellent advanced brush comed with a 2-minute timer. It also connects to your phone over Bluetooth just like Oral-B's most expensive models. Save a bit, and you lose very little. View now at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes that may drop in price...

Oral-B Genius 9000

Currently £90 at Amazon — View now



The Genius range is where you find Oral-B’s smartest tootbrushes. The 9000 has Bluetooth just like a wireless speaker.

This lets the brush connect to an app on your phone, so you can keep track of your brushing habits. It’s like a Fitbit for tooth-brushing. And it monitors your brush patterns using the front-facing camera on your phone – you mount it onto a mirror, window or wall where you brush.

There are other highlights if you’re not into the “gamification” of your daily hygiene too. The Genius 9000 comes with a travel case, so you no longer have to shove your toothbrush in a plastic bag when you go on holiday, that also has a power socket. No charger dock required.

The box does include a classic wireless toothbrush charge dock for your home, though, and more extra heads than you usually get.

Its brush action is very powerful, the battery lasts for up to 12 days and the motor lets you know when you’ve brushed for two minutes.

This is the complete package. Also consider the newer Oral-B Genius X, which is newer. It is similar but uses artificial intelligence instead of your phone camera to track your brushing. Much less faff.

Colgate Omron ProClinical 250R

Currently £15.50 at Amazon — View now

Want to spend less money? The Colgate Omron ProClinical 250R is a brilliant choice. Even before Black Friday it costs just £15, so who knows what kind of deals we might see during the event.

The Colgate uses relatively soft bristles, to give your gums less of a hammering than some other electric brushes. As such it’s a friendly way to start using a powered brush.

You don’t get the same array of brush modes as a high-end Oral-B, but the Omron ProClinical 250R does have the all-important 2-minute timer. It makes sure you brush for long enough, one of the main issues of brushing behaviour.

We tend to see fewer deals for Colgate replacement heads throughout the year, as fewer people seem to own one than an Oral-B. But as we’re talking about a difference of a couple of quid for a 4-pack that should last months, there are still real long-term savings to be had if you pick a Colgate brush.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

Currently £104 at Amazon — View now



What about a high-end sonic brush? The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

was the most powerful sonic pick in our electric toothbrush mega-test.

It may not have the AI smarts of Oral-B’s most expensive brush, but it does have some neat features of its own. A sensor lets it know what kind of brush is attached. The Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 then changes it power settings to match.

There’s also a “BrushSync” indicator to let you know when it is time to change the head. Most other models just make you look at the bristles, which are designed to fade over time.

It also comes with a travel case, handy if you travel a lot or spend half your time at your partner’s house.

Want more bargains, then head to our Best Black Friday coffee machine deals guide.



