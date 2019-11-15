Ebay are offering 20% off some of their biggest brands - bag yourself a bargain

At Shortlist Towers, there’s nothing we love more than a bargain - except maybe when those bargains include some of our favourite brands. Which is precisely why we got a little too excited when we discovered Ebay is currently offering 20% off many of the biggest brands around before Black Friday has even begun.

The offer runs from 15 November until 21 November and means you can get some pretty impressive discounts on a number of big tech brands ahead of your Christmas present purchasing spree.





Call us uneducated, but up until now we’d always thought of Ebay as an auction site that specialised in buying and selling pre-used items and the destination for unwanted Christmas presents. It turns out, we were totally wrong.





Discover the full list of Ebay products on offer.

There’s a giant online world out there filled with brand new items from some of Shortlist’s top-rated brands. Yup, there’s not an unwanted six-pack of novelty socks in sight (unless that’s what you’re after, naturally).







From PlayStation and Apple to Vans and Converse, the discounts cover a host of brands that are likely to be on your Christmas list.









How do you get your mitts on the 20% discount? All you have to do is spend over £25 on selected brands and then enter the code PRIZE20 when prompted at checkout. It’s also worth noting that the maximum discount you can get is capped at £75 off.





Be sure to choose wisely though - the discount is only redeemable once, so once it’s gone, it’s gone!





We’ve gone and tracked down some of the best offers, so check out our picks below. You can also find the full range of products here.





It might also be worth discovering our pick of the best wireless headphones, best fitness trackers and best record players before making your decision.

20% off list price LG 43” Ultra HD Smart LED 4K TV £329 If you’re in a committed relationship with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon and, like Ben Barnes, there’s nothing you love more than a bit of binge watching, this Ultra HD Smart 4K TV might be for you. With 20% off, there’s no better reason to nab yourself an early Christmas prezzie. View now on Ebay

20% off list price Apple Watch Series 4 - Space Grey £308.70 If you’ve spent far too long umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to invest in smart watch, now might be the very time to take the leap. Apple is one of the world’s biggest brands - and now you can nab 20% off this series 4 model for one week only. VIew now on Ebay