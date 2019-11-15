This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
Ebay are offering 20% off some of their biggest brands - bag yourself a bargain

From Converse to Apple, there are massive savings to be had

At Shortlist Towers, there’s nothing we love more than a bargain - except maybe when those bargains include some of our favourite brands. Which is precisely why we got a little too excited when we discovered Ebay is currently offering 20% off many of the biggest brands around before Black Friday has even begun.

The offer runs from 15 November until 21 November and means you can get some pretty impressive discounts on a number of big tech brands ahead of your Christmas present purchasing spree.


Call us uneducated, but up until now we’d always thought of Ebay as an auction site that specialised in buying and selling pre-used items and the destination for unwanted Christmas presents. It turns out, we were totally wrong.


  • Discover the full list of Ebay products on offer.

There’s a giant online world out there filled with brand new items from some of Shortlist’s top-rated brands. Yup, there’s not an unwanted six-pack of novelty socks in sight (unless that’s what you’re after, naturally).


From PlayStation and Apple to Vans and Converse, the discounts cover a host of brands that are likely to be on your Christmas list.


How do you get your mitts on the 20% discount? All you have to do is spend over £25 on selected brands and then enter the code PRIZE20 when prompted at checkout. It’s also worth noting that the maximum discount you can get is capped at £75 off.


Be sure to choose wisely though - the discount is only redeemable once, so once it’s gone, it’s gone!


We’ve gone and tracked down some of the best offers, so check out our picks below. You can also find the full range of products here.


20% off list price
LG 43” Ultra HD Smart LED 4K TV
£329
If you’re in a committed relationship with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon and, like Ben Barnes, there’s nothing you love more than a bit of binge watching, this Ultra HD Smart 4K TV might be for you. With 20% off, there’s no better reason to nab yourself an early Christmas prezzie.
View now on Ebay
20% off list price
Apple Watch Series 4 - Space Grey
£308.70
If you’ve spent far too long umm-ing and ahh-ing about whether to invest in smart watch, now might be the very time to take the leap. Apple is one of the world’s biggest brands - and now you can nab 20% off this series 4 model for one week only.
VIew now on Ebay
20% off list price
Sony PSLX310BT Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity
£194
Whether you’re an audiophile with a thousand record strong collection or simply enjoy a Sunday afternoon accompanied by a beer and some great music, this could be the deal for you. You can now get 20% off this Sony turntable that usually comes in at £194 - there’s no reason not to.
VIew now on Ebay
20% off list price
1TB PS4 Pro Console and Marvel’s Spider-Man
£358.18
If you know someone who loves nothing more than getting into a really intense gaming session and happens to be needing a console upgrade, look no further than this bargain PS4 deal. With 20% off its £358.18 price tag, it’s well worth a look.
View now on Ebay
20% off list price
Bowers and Wilkins B&W PX Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
£259.99
It’s time to immerse yourself in a world of sound with these Bowers and Wilkins over-ear headphones. They’re a sleek looking piece of kit in steel grey - but worth noting they’re a manufacturer refurbished item, meaning they’re as good as new but not straight off the conveyor belt.
View now on Ebay

