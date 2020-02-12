Cue the romance: ​M&S is selling heart shaped cucumbers this Valentine's Day

What Valentine’s Day would be complete without a handful of daft (and generally slightly obscure) food offerings? After all, what better way to show your love and devotion than heart-shaped foodstuff.



Marks & Spencer is inclined to agree, as the food giant has announced it has upped the ante following the sell-out success of its heart-shaped Love Sausage, launching modified cucumbers that resemble hearts.





We’re sorry to say that this is not a drill.





Yes, you too can now drink your G&Ts garnished with the world’s first romantically warped cucumbers courtesy of M&S.









Are we sounding a tad cynical? Never.





Just in time for the big day, the newly designed vegetable (it even sounds wrong) has been dubbed the Love Cue and is available from 94 of M&S’s biggest stores for £1 - that's 40p more than a regular cucucmber.





The cucumbers - which are grown in Kent - have been created using specifically designed moulds placed around the vegetables as they grow.





"Our customers really get into the spirit on Valentine’s Day and love the innovative new products we bring out each year,” notes M&S Agronomist, Guy Grimshaw.





"This year it’s not only about the famous Love Sausage… But the new Love Cue is sure to bring a smile to our customers faces. Slice it and add to a G&T and celebrate this Valentine’s Day in style."



