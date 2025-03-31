Clarks X Needles brings unique update to the classic Wallabee

Clarks has teamed up with Japanese streetwear brand Needles to reimagine the Wallabee silhouette, which has become a staple of Clarks’ footwear collection.

The classic moccasin-style shoe is one of Clarks's most visually recognisable offerings. The standard shoe comes in various colours, but this all-black re-imagining has the signature Needles butterfly on the side and then a butterfly on the buckle that rests on top of the laces.

The sole has also been changed, too. The traditional flat sole associated with the moccasin has been left behind for a chunkier high-traction sole that offers more grip and a slight heel—these boots really were made for walking.

Few lines of shoes have the versatility of the Clarks Originals line, which is often home to plenty of different collabs, as well as being used to celebrate Clarks' 200th year celebration this year, and the subtle butterfly on the side perfectly encapsulates what Needles is about, combining class with casual streetwear fashion.

If you are looking nabbing yourself a pair, then they will set you back £180 – a significant increase on the usual Clarks Wallabee, but that’s the price you pay for a unique collaboration that will be offered in a limited supply.

The stylish, subtle, and functional redesign will be available soon, first going live on the 1st April, but only while stocks last. They can be purchased from the Clarks website and other retailers like Sole Supplier.