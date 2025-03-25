Orient partner with Peanuts to celebrate 75 years of daydreaming

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts and 75 years of Orient, the watchmaker has released a new collection of four watches, ranging from £349.99 to £399.99.

Snoopy is found on each of the watches, assuming his signature pose of lying down and staring up at the sky—or, in this case, up at the time. It's hard to imagine Snoopy is that interested in being punctual, but there’s no denying he looks great resting on the watch faces.

Four watches were released to celebrate the landmark occasion, and you can read about each below.

Orient Bambino 38mm

This watch has two versions, with the Orient Bambino making up half of the Peanuts Collection.

The first of the four watches is housed in a 38mm Stainless Steel case, held to your wrist with a black leather strap. The design here is incredibly simple, with the face relatively plain outside of the date on the right-hand side and Snoopy and Woodstock resting just above 6 o’clock.

The case back is see-through and displays the Orient automatic in-house F6724 calibre movement. It also has a gold commemorative design over the top to celebrate 75 years of the book-loving beagle and all his pals.

The second watch on this list is the same as the above, but instead of having a white face and black strap, it has a grey face with a brown strap, making it stand out a bit more than the former. If you’re a big swimmer, both watches are water resistant but only up to 30m of depth – so you’ll be fine nipping for a casual dip, but we wouldn’t recommend wearing it to Scuba dive.

Black strap: Buy here | £349.99

Brown strap: Buy here | £349.99

Orient Mako 40

The Orient Mako 40 features the same design of Snoopy lying down, with Woodstock resting above his head in his trademark gold crown. The face is once again white, although it’s housed in a 40mm case—so slightly larger than the Bambino—and has a date window on the right-hand side. This model is better suited to divers thanks to its 200m of water resistance.

The movement here also differs, with this model favouring the F6722 and a 40-hour power reserve. This slightly larger watch in the collection doesn’t feature the transparent case back; instead, it opts for a steel back with the anniversary insignia engraved on top.

Buy here | £399.99

Orient Stretto

The final watch in the collection might be the best of the bunch, although the simple classic design of the previous watches will be more suited to some people’s tastes. Just like with the Bambino, the mechanism inside is on display through the transparent case back and visible from the front at the 9 o’clock mark.

Once again, at the bottom of the face, Snoopy can be found chilling with Woodstock hovering above his feet. Unlike the Mako 40, the Stretto is more for everyday wear. It has only 50m of water resistance, but you’d need a pretty deep bath to impact that. All of this is held together in a 40mm stainless steel case strapped to the arm using a black leather band.

Buy here | £399.99

The Orient & Peanuts Collection is already available on the Orient website, so if you’re a big fan of Snoopy and the gang, you can grab yourself one of these commemorative watches already – currently, there is no information about whether or not this will be a limited drop, but for now, it’s still available.

Images via Orient