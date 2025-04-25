Converse teams up with Doraemon for exclusive sneaker drop

Doraemon have teamed up with Converse to deliver a rare collection highlighting the hugely successful manga and anime series. There are four pairs of Converse releasing in total, each pair slightly different, but all of them are iterations of the classic Chuck Taylor silhouette that’s so iconic and the heart of most of the company's collabs.

The shoes are part of a celebration of the iconic manga turning 55 after initially releasing in 1969, with the show arriving a few years later. However, despite its success, there aren’t too many Doraemon themed collabs knocking around, with other franchises often being more renowned for this type of thing – but now, it’s Doraemon’s time.

The four different converse being released are all high-tops, but feature different designs.

The off-white pair is the most subtle of the launch, with the only noticeable feature being Doraemon poking his head out by the sole, while the other three pairs ramp it up with more wild designs.

Two of the pairs featured are covered in comic boxes showing off different storylines, with one pair being black and white, whilst the other pair are in full colour and will no doubt draw the attention of anyone who passes you by.

The final pair in the collection, and perhaps the nicest on offer, are the two-tone Converse. They have the same design as the white pair, but half the shoe is blue and the other is pink, offering a mix-and-match look for the most style-daring among us. The tongue on every pair of shoes on offer also features the Doraemon logo, adding some extra love to series on every pair.

The collaboration between the two giants is set to release on the 30th April. However, they’re only available (for now) in Converse Japan, so we will have to keep our fingers crossed for a worldwide release, as they would be a welcome addition to any Doraemon fan’s wardrobe. If you are lucky enough to be in Japan when they release, there are also limited edition tote bags and accessories on offer.



