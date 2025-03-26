ARK/8 shows how to do gaming fashion right with new CoD: Black Ops 6 collection

ARK/8, the elevated streetwear company operating out of Hackney, is continuing its legacy of combining video games and garms with its latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 collection. The collection is available in-store as well as online.

Inspired by Black Ops 6, the new line pays homage to the series’ iconic lineage with tributes to popular maps, the Zombies game mode, and, naturally, a bit of camo sprinkled in, too. What is even more exciting about this new collection is its more affordable than previous lines released from ARK/8, with founder, Dimitri van Eetvelde, saying, “it goes hand in hand with our mission because we don't want to be seen as an elitist brand. We want to push that accessibility.”

On offer is everything from bomber jackets -- a staple of ARK/8 -- to smaller items like socks and caps, with Mister Peeks, the mystery box bunny, featured throughout.

Keep reading for our favourites from the collection, including how much each item will cost.

1. Cargo Bomber

We mentioned ARK/8’s bomber jackets earlier, and we're in love with this redacted file print oversized Cargo Bomber. The bomber is held together with an ARK/8 engraved zip and will surely be the perfect piece for layering on those colder spring evenings.

Buy here | £290

2. Mr Peeks Relaxed Hoodie

This collection will mark the first time anyone will be happy to see Mr Peeks, the slightly mutilated bunny plush that marks the Mystery Box in CoD's Zombies mode. The acid wash hoodie is slightly oversized and features the iconic teddy embroidered centrally on the chest.

Buy here | £130

3. Zombie Relaxed T-Shirt

The Zombies mode has grown to become a key pillar of the Black Ops games and some other CoD titles, so this white T-shirt with an abstract Zombies-inspired print on the front is the perfect way to represent a fan-favourite game mode without being too garish — or gory.

This top, in particular, demonstrates the company's goal of merging fashion and gaming without being too in the face, so non-gamers can still appreciate it.

Buy here | £54

4. Play Time Varsity Jacket

This oversized varsity jacket is bold. It features a two-tone beige alongside embroidered patches scattered all over and a giant Cymbal Monkey embroidered onto the back. The trim has two stripes that match the colour of the sleeves.

Buy here | £420

5. Caps

It's a first for ARK/8 to release caps and socks, and the CoD campaign has delivered both. As a sucker for a cap, they should both feature on this list… so they have. The first cap features the infamous bunny Mr Peeks again, who can be found on a hoodie higher up the list; the black cap is made of cotton and has a slightly distressed peak.

The second cap is made of cotton and features the signature orange and black camo often associated with the series. The camo on the cap is also featured on the socks and souvenir jacket found on the ARK/8 website.

Mr Peeks cap: Buy here | £48

Camo Cap: Buy here | £48

If you would like to read more about ARK/8, check out our interview with the founder and creative director, and if you're looking for more fashion partnerships with games, here's what to expect from the Assassin's Creed and Anti Social Social Club collab.



