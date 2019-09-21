10 best news stories of the week: Google Pixel 4 leaks, a gin ‘snow globe’ and more

Life can be hectic at times and you can’t always have time to be checking the latest tech and entertainment news.
So, we did it for you. We’ve scoured the internet to find you what we think are the need-to-know stories of the week (admittedly, with a couple of fun ones thrown in for good measure). Either way, here are the ten stories we could not wait to share with you.
This Ghostbusters 2020 cast info
That 'Reforestation' beer
A Glasgow-based brewery has created a ‘Reforestation’ craft beer, with the hope of tackling climate change through planting trees. Drygate’s imperial stout as a punchy ABV of 11.5%, and with only 200 bottles available, it really is limited edition. For each bottle they sell, 50 trees will be planted in Madagascar, meaning a total of 10,000 trees could be planted through the beer sales. Scorched Earth costs £10 for a 330ml bottle and is available from the Brewery’s website.
This Friends-inspired fashion collection
This week marked the 25th anniversary of everyone’s favourite sitcom, and how best to celebrate but with a Friends-inspired clothing range. Warner Bros has teamed up with Ralph Lauren to turn Rachel Green’s iconic 90s outfits into something we might wear today. Many of the pieces are surprisingly affordable, too, with prices starting at £120. To give you a taste of what’s on offer, the collection includes a black turtleneck jumper, a red wool-blend blazer and even a jumper waistcoat.
That Amazon Music HD launch
This possible Star Wars Holiday Special reboot
That gin 'snow globe'
This Google Pixel 4 leak
That Batman Fortnite crossover reveal
Fortnite could be getting a Batman crossover event, if what dataminers uncovered is to be trusted. A multitude of Batman assets have been found behind-the-scenes at Fortnite, including a new loading screen, a Batman banner and a wing-like Bat Glider. Two weapons were also found: an Explosive Batarang and a Batman Grapnel Gun. And, a mini-map shows that Fornite could be turning Tilted Town into Gotham City if the crossover does happen (nothing official has been confirmed, yet).
This Sarah Jessica Parker wine
That Facebook Portal launch
Facebook’s Portal - a smart home display - is finally coming to the UK - with two other devices: the Portal Mini and Portal TV. Portal - a 10-inch HD display - and the 8-inch Portal Mini are designed to allow you to video-call your friends and family, act as a digital photo frame, and can be laid portrait or landscape. The other device - Portal TV - is not a smart display itself, but rather placed under your TV to turn it into a device you can video-call from. Other features include an AI-powered Smart Camera, and apps such as Spotify, WhatsApp and Amazon Prime Video. The Portal and Portal Mini are available to pre-order now for £169 and £129 respectively, and Portal TV will be available on November 5 for £149.