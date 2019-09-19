This gin ‘snow globe’ is pretty much Christmas in a bottle

We may only be in September, but Christmas always has a tendency to sneak up on us real fast - so it’s best you start thinking about presents for that distant aunt or vague work acquaintance now.

Well, if they’re a lover of a Christmas tipple, we may have found the perfect gift - “snow globe” gin. The Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe is a festive-flavoured gin filled with 23 carat gold leaf.

The idea is that when you turn the bottle upside down, the pieces float to create sparkles throughout the gin - like a snow globe! There’s even a kitsch snow-covered scene on the inside of the bottle to really get you in the spirit.

And we might still have to wait 97 days until the day itself, but you’ll be able to get your hands on the gin much sooner.

The gin liqueur, along with some other items from the Christmas collection, is set to be on M&S’s shelves next week (we don’t yet know how much for).

You might want to be quick though, because with a lot of hype around it already, we expect it to sell out pretty fast.



