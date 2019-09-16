Sex and the City fans, you can now buy wine made by Sarah Jessica Parker

If you’re someone whose ideal Friday night is settling down with a glass of wine to watch reruns of Sex and the City, then you’re in luck. You can now get one step closer to being Carrie Bradshaw with Sarah Jessica Parker’s new wine.

Having already created a shoe and fragrance collection, Parker has now joined the growing list of wine-making celebrities which includes Madonna, Sting and Drew Barrymore. Invivo X, SJP, is a Sauvignon Blanc that the Sex and the City actress has created after partnering up with New Zealand winery Invivo & Co

If you’re wondering about the comma in the name, it’s intentional. The ‘X, SJP’ is meant to mirror her signature sign off. For those of you who follow Parker on Instagram, (if you don’t, you should, it’s full of great fashion inspo and cute cat pics) you will know that she signs off all her photos ‘X, SJ’.

Parker also came up with the bottle label design having hand-painted the ‘X’ on the original label, with the teal colour perfectly matching one of her favourite satin shoe colours from her shoe collection (because, why not match your footwear to your wine).



And if you care about the flavour (rather than simply buying it to pretend to be Carrie sipping wine in her Manhattan apartment), it has sweet notes of grapefruit, honeysuckle and citrus zest.

If white wine isn’t your thing, don’t worry - Parker will also be adding a French Rosé to the collection in Spring next year.

For now, the Sauvignon Blanc is available now exclusively at Sainsbury's for £12.

