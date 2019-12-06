7 best movies to watch this week: plan your viewing

Welcome to our ultimate guide to the best in entertainment to focus your eyes on for the next seven days.

1. Marriage Story

Netflix (December 6th)

Have a box of tissues at the ready because there is no way you’ll get through Noah Baumbach’s latest drama without shedding a tear. Loosely based on the filmmaker’s own experience of divorce, this comedy-drama follows the breakdown of Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole’s (Scarlett Johansson) marriage and the subsequent custody battle over their son, which gets ever more acrimonious when lawyers enter the fray. Driver and Johansson are raw and real and have remarkable chemistry that makes it even more heartbreaking to watch their love story fall apart.





2. Honey Boy

Cinemas (December 6th)

This semi-autobiographical drama, written by and starring Shia LeBeouf, follows Otis (Lucas Hedges), a movie star whose destructive lifestyle leads him into rehab. There, he’s forced to look back at his own childhood experiences as a child actor (Noah Jupe) being raised by his deadbeat father James (LaBeouf) and confront the issues that stemmed from that time. Director Alma Har’el brings a subtlety to proceedings, which probably served as quite the therapy session for LeBeouf, to deliver a poignant and heartfelt exploration into family and addiction. Glad to have you back, Shia.





3. Motherless Brooklyn

Cinemas (December 6th)

19 years after releasing his directorial debut, Edward Norton is back with this crime noir set in 1950s New York. Norton writes, directs and takes the lead as Lionel, a private eye with Tourettes Syndrome who’s trying to find out who killed his mentor Frank Minna (Bruce Willis) and why. The film could’ve probably shaved off 30 minutes but Norton is a compelling lead, with strong support from Bobby Cannavale, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michael Kenneth Williams so it’s worth the trip if you’re in the mood for some American crime fiction.





4. Gremlins

Cinemas (December 6th)

To celebrate its 35th anniversary, Joe Dante’s comedy-horror is heading back to the silver screen after getting the 4K restoration treatment. This unconventional Christmas classic follows a kid named Billy who is given a curious creature from his father that comes with strict rules: keep it away from water, bright lights and never feed it after midnight. Of course, rules are made to be broken and soon this cute pet Gizmo becomes a monstrous nightmare. It’s kitsch, it’s fun, it’s creepy and it’s showing in over 300 cinemas nationwide so worth seeing on the big screen in all its restored glory. Or, you can just grab a copy of it on 4K Ultra HD disc.



5. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Digital & Disc (Out Now)

Arguably one of the best instalments of the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw is a high-octane ride you won’t want to miss. Dwayne Johnson’s Shaw and Jason Statham’s Hobbs are forced to work together to take down super-soldier Brixton Lore (Idris Elba) threat with the help of Shaw’s secret agent sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). Brilliant car chases and bruising fight sequences take this action movie up a notch while also showing that this franchise can be as funny as it is furious. There are also over 80 minutes of DVD extras, including deleted scenes and featurettes including interviews with the cast and director David Leitch to enjoy.

6. The Grinch

Now TV (December 6th)

With the festive season upon us, what better way to not get into the Christmas spirit than by watching The Grinch. The 2018 animated movie features Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular antihero who wants to steal Christmas from the residents of Whoville by doing away with all the town's decorations and gifts. It’s a little silly and less quirky than Jim Carrey’s version but it still has a lot of heart that both adults and children can enjoy, while delivering an emotional punch in the third act to melt your cockles.





7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Digital & Disc (December 7th/9th)

As live-action adaptations go, this version of the Nickelodeon cartoon series is a welcome addition. Isabel Moner plays a teen version of Dora who is sent to Los Angeles from the jungle after her parents (Eva Longoria and Michael Pena) go on an expedition to find the titular city. However, when they go missing it’s up to the intrepid explorer, her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg) and school pals to find them and survive the bad guys. It’s a self-aware comedy caper that’s fun for all the family and seals Dora’s position as a cinematic action hero we can all get behind. Bonus features include deleted scenes, a featurette and a blooper reel.