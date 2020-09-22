The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals (2020): what to expect

You might be wondering what the hell has happened to Amazon Prime Day 2020. The event is usually something that takes place in July. But for obvious pandemic reasons, that time came and went.

The good news is that doesn't mean that there won't be an Amazon Prime Day this year. In fact Amazon Prime Day 2020 could well be happening soon, with many pointing to a mid-October event.

Until Amazon announces something officially, we look back to the camera bargains that took place last year.

We curated the best camera deals we saw Amazon Prime Day, using our expert knowledge to find some great DLRs that have huge discounts, superzooms that won't leave you out of pocket and compact cameras that still have the brilliance to make sure even the best camera phone stays firmly in your pocket.

Although none of these discounts are now available, at least it gives you an idea of what to expect when Amazon Prime Day 2020 eventually comes around.

The best Amazon Prime Day camera deals last year

25% off! Sony Alpha A7 £659 There's a huge £ 219 off this camera. It may be getting on for five years old now but the Sony Alpha A7 is still a superb prosumer shooter. It's got a 24.3MP lens, is full frame but half the weight of most DSLRs around. View now at Amazon

25% off Sony HX90 £289 There's £74 off of this superb compact camera. The Sony HX90 offers a 18.2MP sensor, 30x optical zoom and Wi-Fi and NFC functionality. View now at Amazon

33% off! Sony Alpha A6500 £1215 This is one of the best cameras of its type out right now. The Sony Alpha 6500 has everything - superb image quality, handling and a 24.2MP sensor. It's a brilliant DRLR rival that's much smaller in the hand. View now at Amazon

24% off! Sony DSC-WX500 £175 There's £54 off this superb travel compact camera. It's got a superb specs list, including a 30x zoom and 18.2MP sensor. View now at Amazon

21% off! Sony RX100 III £458 A cool £100 has been taken off the price of the RX100 - a camera that boats a 20.1MP sensor and myriad pro features. This is one of the most-packed compacts out there. View now at Amazon

20% off! Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II £399 £100 off the RRP of the G7 X makes this superb camera even more affordable. It has 3-inch screen, 20.2MP sensor and a large feature set. This is a great price for this compact. View now at Amazon