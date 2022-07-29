Ben Affleck is back as Batman and we will see him back on screen soon

After saying that he was hanging up his cape and cowl in 2019, Ben Affleck is back as Batman and he's months away from being back on our screens.

It was meant to be a secret but Warner Bros gave the game away, thanks to one of its studio tours. Those given a behind-the-scenes look at the Warner Bros lot saw Affleck on the set of the upcoming Aquaman movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Obviously knowing that they couldn't really NDA everyone who saw, Aquaman himself Jason Momoa took to Instagram to confirm the news, with a rather fetching picture of them both, as well as the following message:

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j"

Ben Affleck has also been confirmed as starring in the upcoming (and rather troubled) Flash movie, which means that we will see him twice as the Caped Crusador in 2023 as Aquaman 2 is set for release March 17, with the Flash heading to the big screen in June 2023.

Interestingly, after a very muted Comic-Con, which saw Marvel grab most of the headlines - having a Ben Affleck shaped surprise would have gone down nicely at the event. We'll forgive them given it's a few days after, though.

His two cameos (we're guessing they're cameos) mean that we will get Affleck as Batman, as well as Michael Keaton as an older Batman in The Flash. Then there's the sequel to The Batman which has been announced, so we are definitely getting another movie with Robert Pattinson in the role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is being directed by James Wan and it is thought that it will delve deeper (pardon the pun) into the mythology of the seven kingdoms.

