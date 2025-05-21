Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer shows off 3 massive dinos

A little over a month out from its release, what might be the last major trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth has been released.

Before you press play, a warning: it’s a touch spoiler-ific on the dinosaurs the movie will feature.



The story concept for Jurassic World: Rebirth is a team heads to an island that was once a research outpost for the original Jurassic Park theme park. But as the environment has been left to stew by itself, only “the worst of the worst dinosaurs were left here,” reads the official tagline.

While the trailer suggests Jurassic World: Rebirth may be on the riper side of action movie-making, the hope is this film could resurrect the fortunes of the series.

Each film in the Jurassic World sub-series, which began in 2015, has made an absolute fortune — 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion was the least-big earner, but it still topped $1 billion at the box office. But reviews have become progressively more rotten with each instalment. In a sorta literal sense too,

Jurassic World: Dominion achieved a 29% freshness score over at Rotten Tomatoes, easily the lowest for a main-line Jurassic Park film since the 1993 original.



Jurassic World: Rebirth finally sees the series freed from Chris Pratt’s character, Owen Grady. The leads this time are Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

The film is set five years after Dominion, and the fawning fan service appears to have been left out this time. There are no cameos from Laura Dern, Sam Neill or Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World: Rebirth’s director was clearly picked with this in mind. Gareth Edwards soft-rebooted Godzilla for the western audience in 2014. And Rogue One gave us a fresh take on what a Star Wars movie could be.

Edwards is also known for making expensive-looking special effects on a moderate budget. The $80 million The Creator had a look to compete with $250-million-plus blockbusters. But Jurassic World: Rebirth is no cheapie.

It reportedly had a production budget of $265 million, matching Jurassic World: Dominion.



Jurassic World: Rebirth is out in cinemas from July 2.

