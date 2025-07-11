Loewe's 97-inch OLED TV costs as much as a new car

Loewe has added a 97-inch option to its Stellar OLED TV range, ready to dominate even the largest of rooms.

As in any modern TV, the Loewe Stellar is pretty much all-screen front-on, but it does have — as you’d hope from a luxury brand — a metal surround. Brushed aluminium with diamond-cut edges provides a look to match the price.

Prepare your heart medication, because that price is going to rule this one out for most of us as a realistic buy. The 97-inch Loewe Stellar OLED TV costs a cool £29,999, and will be available this month.

But this isn’t actually all that different to the £24,999 LG charged for the OLED97G29LA, announced back in 2022. What a surprise: a super-size TV comes with a similarly XL price.

What your money gets you

Like Loewe’s smaller sets in the Stellar line, there’s an RGB light strip across the bottom, which can be set to shine in any colour you like. Brightness is adjustable too, which is handy as we can’t imagine many buyers will want the full RGB Gamer-style look.

The set also makes the most of the usable space, by fitting in an extra-powerful 300W soundbar.

Like may of today’s OLED TVs, the Loewe Stellar 97-incher uses a panel from LG Display. However, we’re told Loewe has a hand in this part too, at the raw component level. Most other manufacturers can’t claim that.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This TV does lack the micro-lens array (MLA) style of panel seen in the smaller models, though, because that tech just isn’t available in this size of OLED just yet. MLA helps to improve viewing angles, and brightness versus power, by focusing light to make more of the light generated actually make it out of the scene architecture, heading towards your eyes.

Still, the Loewe Stellar 97-inch OLED TV is still going to get you OLED's signature black levels and awesome colour. And perhaps the most jaw-dropping first impression any OLED could muster, for the average house guest.

Get the tape measure out before ordering one, as this TV is 218cm wide. One of these and a bean bag is all you need, right?