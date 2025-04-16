From dinos to kaiju: New Godzilla film casts Jurassic Park's Sam Neill

Legendary’s MonsterVerse is marching on after Kong and Godzilla's big 2024 battle, and we've just got news of a new Hollywood star ready to be stomped on in their next adventure.

Last time we saw the towering twosome, Godzilla was kipping in the Coliseum and Kong showing off a fancy new glove – the series is as bonkers as it sounds, but watching a giant chimp and lizard go head-to-head is always going to please fans. With that in mind, news is beginning to stir regarding the human faces that will be looking up at the big monsters next time around.

Most notably being added to the cast will no doubt be New Zealand actor Sam Neill, who famously appeared in Jurassic Park, with Godzilla making Jurassic Park’s T Rex look like a gecko.

Also joining the cast is Kaitlyn Dever, who is currently starring in The Last of Us, with Jack O’Connell (Back to Black/Unbroken), also set to join the MonsterVerse. Dan Stevens’ character, who was first introduced as a vet for Kaiju in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, will return for the sequel.

Image via Legendary

The next film is the seventh in the franchise, which also boasts an Apple TV+ show called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The currently untitled film will be directed by Grant Sputore, who previously directed the Netflix original I Am Mother.

The MonsterVerse franchise from Legendary doesn’t appear to be slowing down, picking up $2.5 billion at the global box office so far, and it just continues to get bigger and bigger.

The franchise's next instalment is set to release in 2027. No word yet on which 104-foot tall actor is pulling on that money suit yet though...

If you've already seen Monarch, check out the other best show Apple TV+ has to offer.

Main image by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images