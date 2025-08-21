5 things to know about the Google Pixel 10 — and what's on offer with the Fold

Google has officially pulled back the curtain on its 10th-generation phone lineup, and it's safe to say the tech giant is swinging for the fences. The new Pixel 10 series and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, powered by the much-anticipated Tensor G5 chip, promise a significant leap forward in AI-powered smartphone design, packed with intelligent features, camera upgrades, and hardware refinements.

Designed to be more personalised, proactive, and helpful than ever, these Pixels are built for the way you live, anticipating your needs while staying secure and blazing fast for years to come… at least that’s what Google reckons.

Here are the five most important features that make the Pixel 10 series stand out, proving that Google isn't just playing catch-up; they're setting the pace:

1. Smarter performance with Tensor G5 and Gemini Nano

(Image credit: Google)

At the very core of the Pixel 10 series lies the Google Tensor G5 chip, co-designed with Google DeepMind. This isn't just a chip; it's the brain of your next digital companion, and it's the most powerful and efficient chip in a Pixel yet. It enables on-device generative AI experiences through the new Gemini Nano model.

What does that mean for you? Lightning-fast performance, smarter interactions that might just creepily anticipate your next thought, and advanced AI features, all processed privately on your phone. Your secrets are safe, even from the phone itself (hopefully).

2. AI that works in the background

One of Pixel 10's most impressive new features is Magic Cue, a proactive AI that works behind the scenes to give you the right info at the right time. Imagine this: you're on a call with an airline, bracing for the usual hold music and confusion, and suddenly Magic Cue subtly pulls up your flight details.

Or you're chatting with friends about that epic vacation, and without you lifting a finger, the perfect photo to share magically appears on your screen. It's like having a digital assistant who actually listens, but without the awkward small talk.

3. Upgraded camera with 5x telephoto zoom

Meet Google Pixel 10 Pro | The New Status Pro - YouTube Watch On

For too long, the standard Pixel has been a photographic powerhouse, but the "Pro" models always held the telephoto trump card. Well, not anymore.

The Pixel 10 brings serious camera power to the base model for the first time. It’s the first standard Pixel to feature a 5x telephoto lens, along with fast autofocus, 10x optical-quality zoom, and up to 20x Super Res Zoom.

4. Brighter display and richer audio

Prepare your eyeballs (and your eardrums) for a treat. The new 6.3-inch Actua display on Pixel 10 reaches a stunning 3000 nits of peak brightness, perfect for sunny outdoor use, or for temporarily blinding anyone who dares to look over your shoulder on the tube.

It’s paired with upgraded speakers that deliver clearer sound and deeper bass, making your favourite content look and sound better than ever. Get ready to truly immerse yourself in your mobile entertainment, or at least hear your TikToks without straining.

5. Modern Design

(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 10 features a refreshed design that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the touch. With a satin-finish metal frame, a polished glass back, and four colour options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass.

It supports PixelSnap with built-in Qi2 wireless charging, making tangled cables a relic of the past. And with the introduction of Material 3 Expressive, a reimagined interface that feels more fluid, personal, and responsive, navigating your phone has never been smoother. It’s like your phone finally decided to get a glow-up.

On top of that, there was also the announcement of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a larger device for anyone who needs even more from their phone and enjoys the fold life, proving this once-gimmick is very much here to stay.

Three big reasons to go foldable

Meet Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Unfold Extraordinary - YouTube Watch On

Google’s newest foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is a delightful blend of power, portability, and AI innovation, all wrapped up in a sleek, refreshed design. It builds on the Pixel Pro, offering a different experience in the process. While the regular Pixel 10 is a fantastic option for most folks, the Fold adds a little extra sparkle.

Here are three reasons to choose the Pixel 10 Pro Fold over the Pixel 10:

1. Bigger, more versatile display

(Image credit: Google)

With an enormous 8-inch inner screen and a generous 6.4-inch outer display, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gives you enough room to juggle apps, binge-watch, and unleash your inner genius. Use Split Screen to run two apps side by side, Drag and Drop to move content between them, and enjoy apps optimised for foldables, including enhanced gaming and streaming.

Both displays hit a dazzling 3000 nits, so whether you're glued to the screen indoors or squinting at it outdoors, everything stays bright and crisp.

2. Pro-level camera features

And just when you thought it couldn't get any wilder, it gained IP68 water and dust resistance. A first for any foldable phone.

It’s also built from aerospace-grade aluminium because regular aluminium just isn’t cool enough, with a reengineered ultra-thin glass display and anti-impact layers because, let's be honest, you're going to drop it. This phone is rated for over 10 years of folding, which means it'll probably outlast your car, your cat, and possibly your excitement for new phones.

3. Foldable design built to last

(Image credit: Google)

Beyond the standard Pixel 10’s camera, the Fold adds a 48MP main sensor in a triple-lens setup, Macro Focus, and Rear Camera Selfie. It also debuts Instant View, letting you preview your photos instantly when unfolded.

With exclusive foldable features like Dual Screen Preview and Tabletop Mode, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gives you more control and more creativity in how you shoot.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is available to preorder now and launches on the 9th of October. If you're looking for the best of Pixel in a form factor that adapts to your life, this is the one to beat, costing £1,749. The rest of the line-up starts at £799 for the Pixel 10, £999 for the Pixel 10 Pro, and a jaw-dropping £1199 for the mighty Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google is making flagship-level smarts and design accessible to everyone when it releases on the 28th of August.