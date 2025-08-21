7 ultimate cars in Richard Hammond’s dream garage (and one nightmare)

Get your motor running — Richard Hammond's dream car list will kickstart the boy racer in anyone.

A Porsche 911 alongside TV personality Richard Hammond
(Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch | Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E via Getty Images)
Rebecca May's avatar
By
published
in Features

If it has wheels, Richard Hammond has probably driven it - and no one knows their way around cars better than this bonafide British motoring icon.

The Grand Tour and Top Gear star has raced them, wrecked them, restored them… and still can’t resist filling his personal garage with rolling works of art.

“Cars are so much more than a bundle of machined parts,” Richard tells Shortlist.

“They’re a means of expression about the owner. They move us physically, which is why they move us emotionally. They’re the most significant thing we ever devised.”

But for a man who’s spent his career in supercars, it turns out Richard’s ‘dream garage’ is anything but predictable. “Any car of whatever era has a story to tell,” he shares, “If it’s from the ’20s, ’50s, ’70s, or this week, it reflects the hopes, dreams and fears of the time.”

That’s why his line-up of dream machines is a mix of movie legends, yobbo rides, forever cars, heartbreakers - and even a fantasy poster car he insists is downright awful. As Richard confesses when we sit down with him: “I’ll never wake up and think, ‘That’s it, I’ve got all the cars and motorcycles I need.’ That’s never going to happen.”

From the best in the world to the most disappointing, welcome to Richard Hammond’s ultimate dream garage…

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as Frank Bullit next to a Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback in the american crime thriller movie 'Bullitt', San Francisco, 1968. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images)

1. The Steve McQueen Icon: 1968 Mustang 390 GT in Highland Green

“My favourite car in my garage varies week by week. I’ll often use a car for weeks at a time. I have a ’68 Mustang 390 GT in Highland Green - it’s very much the Steve McQueen ‘Bullitt’ car. It’s not a replica; that’s how it left the factory. I love that.”

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/11/30: 1962 Jaguar E-type series 1 3.8-litre Roadster car seen during Sotheby's luxury sales press preview at the auction house. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

2. The rolling work of art: 1962 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

“I also run around in my Jaguar E-Type - a ’62 E-Type Roadster, which is just a breathtakingly beautiful car. You’re literally driving a piece of artwork around and making everybody’s day better by appearing in it.”

2001 Subaru Impreza WRX cornering fast, 2000.

(Image credit: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

3. Yob fun - at any age: Subaru Impreza WRX V-Limited

“Then, there are my funny cars. I’ve got some of my more yobbish machinery, like a Subaru Impreza WRX V-Limited, that not many people want to get in with me. I’m 55 years old, driving the car we all wanted in our 20s - it’s loud and brutal.”

Porsche Brand Ambassador Angelique Kerber poses with the Wimbledon winnerÂ´s trophy and a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet at the Porsche Museum on July 17, 2018 in Stuttgart, Germany.

(Image credit:  Alex Grimmvia Getty Images)

4. The numberplate that backfired: Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

“It is possible to get it wrong when it comes to choosing your car. I had an embarrassing experience recently. I was meeting a fairly new friend, and I didn’t want to turn up in my black 911 Turbo S Cabriolet. It’s great, but the number plate is… well, it’s funny to some people. But it reads D1CKH. If I’m at a race track with mates, everyone laughs. But this was not the moment for that car. I was mortally embarrassed.

"I should have taken my classic Jaguar XJR - a discreet, beautiful luxury car, the last of the great Jags. But the only car available at the time was the 911, and I had to turn up in it. It’s a bit loud. And the plate really didn’t help. I got that plate myself… but it proves how critical your choice of car is. That car isn’t appropriate for all events and occasions!”

JUNE 22: Porsche 911 991 Targa 4S, 2014 during the Automotive 2016 on June 22, 2016. (Photo by Rainer Schlegelmilch/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Rainer Schlegelmilch via Getty Images)

5. The forever car: Porsche 911

“If I could only drive one car for the rest of my life, it would probably be a Porsche 911. You can use it every day. It does everything - it’s fast, rugged, reliable, discreet. I’m a big Porsche fan. They’re built to be used, and that’s rather the point. Mine is just a black Porsche. So, apart from my number plate, it doesn’t attract too much attention.”

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JANUARY 13: Ford Model T classic car at Brussels Expo on January 13, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images)

6. The valet’s worst nightmare: Ford Model T

“One of the most ridiculous cars I’ve ever driven was a Ford Model T - even if it is a very significant car. Once, we did a Top Gear feature about valet parking at hotels, and I pulled up in that car. It’s the first mass-produced car, and historically important - but almost impossible to operate if you haven’t driven one before. None of the controls are where you’d expect. Ergonomics didn’t exist yet. Half the controls weren’t even inside the car. Handing it to a hotel valet was hilarious - they couldn’t move it!”

“I’ve got old motorcycles too, like a Brough Superior - a beautiful old British Ariel motorcycle. It has no key, but you don’t need one, because the only people who know how to start it wouldn’t steal it!”

WOODSTOCK, UNITED KINDOM - SEPTEMBER 5: The Ferrari 550 Maranello seen at Salon Prive, held at Blenheim Palace. Each year some of the rarest cars are displayed on the lawns of the palace, in the UK's most exclusive Concours d'Elegance. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Martyn Lucy via Getty Images)

7. The one that got away: Ferrari 550 Maranello

“I had to sell a bunch of my cars to set up my workshop, The Smallest Cog, and there are lots I regret selling. I sold a Lotus Esprit Sport 350; a 1969 Porsche 911T. It makes me genuinely sad, because I didn’t want to sell them, but I had to, to pay for the workshop. It was awful seeing them go. I don’t like looking through my phone because if I search “car” in my photos, I see all the ones that got away. I sold a Ferrari 550 Maranello, too - that broke my heart.”

HATFIELD, UNITED KINDOM - OCTOBER 08: The Lamborghini Countach at HROwen Lamborghini in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. Hatfield is the main hub destination for HROwen with their main HQ being based there. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Martyn Lucy via Getty Images)

…and the disappointing dream car: Lamborghini Countach

“One luxury car I really don’t like is the Lamborghini Countach. It was the bedroom wall poster of my youth, and when one came through Ripon, where I was working in a bookshop when I was young, and the whole town stopped. In black, it was magnificent. But they’re unbelievably bad to drive. Every time I get to drive one, I think, ‘It can’t be as bad as I remember. It must be wonderful.’ And then I drive one. No - it really is that bad. They’re beautiful things, but awful.”

Richard Hammond will judge the 20th Anniversary Salon Privé Concours de Vente and Lifestyle Club Trophy at Blenheim Palace on Sunday 31st August. Find out more at salonpriveconcours.com.

Rebecca May
Rebecca May
Contributor

Rebecca May (Bex April May) is an award-winning journalist for Shortlist and some of the world’s biggest publications, delivering the pop culture and lifestyle stories you need to know about - one smart, sharp feature at a time. She’s interviewed rockstars, Hollywood heavyweights and everyone in between.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
  • Star Wars Return of the Jedi lightsaber fight between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker
    Want to own Darth Vader's Empire Strikes Back lightsaber? Here's your chance

    Embrace the Dark Side

  • an image of actor will sharpe playing mozart in new SKY series. He is mid conducting in a music hall
    Sky reveals first glimpses of Will Sharpe as Mozart in new series

    Music to our ears (and eyes)

You might also like
View More ▸