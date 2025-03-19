Amazon's God of War is jumping right in with two seasons

Amazon’s TV adaptation of classic PlayStation game series God of War was announced in 2022, but we’ve now heard Prime Video is jumping right in with two seasons from the off.

In this era of streamer belt-tightening, it’s common to hear of shows getting cancelled within weeks of the first episode being broadcast. But not this time.

“Right now I’m working on the adaptation of this videogame called God of War,” showrunner Ronald D. Moore told Katee Sackhoff in a recent interview as part of her The Sackoff Show podcast.

"It’s a big title in the gaming world that Amazon has ordered two seasons of and they asked me to come in. I’m literally in the writer’s room and that’s my new thing.”

Given 2018’s God of War and sequel God of War Ragnarok have sold well over 35 million copies combined, a little confidence may be warranted on Amazon's end. What's two seasons among friends?

There’s also a big question mark over how much of Amazon’s confidence is linked to its Fallout adaptation, which became the second most popular Prime Video show at launch in 2024 — after the ludicrously expensive-to-make The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The God of War series has had a few more alarm bells throughout its production than Fallout, though, which was helmed by fan of that game series Jonathan Nolan (fun fact: also brother of director Christopher Nolan).

A history of war

Amazon’s God of War show had to be rebooted back in October 2024, following the departure of showrunner Rafe Judkins, alongside executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus.

That kerfuffle was reportedly caused by disagreements in the creative direction of the project.

New head Ronald D. Moore also says he bounced off the God of War games pretty rapidly after trying to play them, claiming he couldn’t get on with the game’s controls.

He’s no stranger to nerdy franchises, though, having developed the celebrated 2004 revisit/reboot of Battlestar Galactica and, more recently, Apple’s For All Mankind.

One complicating factor with God of War is the question of which half of the series the Amazon show will actually adhere to. From 2005 to 2015, protagonist Kratos was a ball of rage, just running about the place and smashing stuff up.

Then in 2018 he re-emerged as a contemplative, older and bearded chap — one who still smashes the place up, but the tone was altogether different.

From what we’ve heard from Ronald D. Moore, though, perhaps the show’s take on Kratos will be its own thing, another take on the moody demigod entirely.

Amazon’s God of War has no release date yet, and we don’t expect the series to land soon given it had to start almost from scratch just a few months ago.