A Far Cry TV show might have accidentally been announced

It seems someone at Ubisoft got a little trigger-happy with the 'publish' button, as a news post inadvertently announced a Far Cry TV series in development at FX. Like a stealth mission gone wrong, the article quickly vanished, redirecting to the company's general news page. Internet sleuths (aka Redditors) were too fast, though, capturing snippets before the digital dust settled.

According to the prematurely launched press release, this Far Cry adaptation will be an "anthology drama". Each season will apparently transport viewers to a new, delightfully deranged world with a fresh batch of characters, mirroring the games' standalone storytelling. Think American Horror Story, but with more explosive barrels and less horror, probably.

The Far Cry games, known for their exotic locations, unpredictable villains, and themes of chaos, survival, and moral ambiguity, are uniquely suited for adaptation into an anthology television series. Each instalment features a standalone narrative with a distinct setting—from tropical islands and Himalayan mountains to rural America—allowing for diverse storytelling that doesn't rely on recurring characters or plotlines.

The series's hallmark is its psychologically intense antagonists, like Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, whose complex personas would translate compellingly to screen. As an anthology, each season could dive deep into a new world, exploring the descent into violence, power struggles, and the human psyche, making Far Cry a rich, cinematic universe with endless potential for varied storytelling.

Adding to the intrigue (and potential for comedic gold), the series is reportedly being co-created by Rob McElhenney, the mastermind behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Noah Hawley, who blessed us with Fargo and Legion. Hawley is set to be the showrunner, with McElhenney also filling an executive producer role. One can only imagine the philosophical debates on morality between a deranged cult leader and a man who routinely eats cat food.

While FX is currently playing coy, the mere whiff of a Far Cry show, especially with this creative team, has gamers and TV aficionados alike buzzing. After all, the recent successes of Fallout and The Last of Us prove that video game adaptations are no longer a guaranteed trip to the rotten section on Rotten Tomatoes. We can’t wait to see who takes on the role of the show's unhinged villain, and we hope more information comes to light soon.