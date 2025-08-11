A Far Cry TV show might have accidentally been announced
Explosions, violence and madness may be coming to your screens
It seems someone at Ubisoft got a little trigger-happy with the 'publish' button, as a news post inadvertently announced a Far Cry TV series in development at FX. Like a stealth mission gone wrong, the article quickly vanished, redirecting to the company's general news page. Internet sleuths (aka Redditors) were too fast, though, capturing snippets before the digital dust settled.
According to the prematurely launched press release, this Far Cry adaptation will be an "anthology drama". Each season will apparently transport viewers to a new, delightfully deranged world with a fresh batch of characters, mirroring the games' standalone storytelling. Think American Horror Story, but with more explosive barrels and less horror, probably.
The Far Cry games, known for their exotic locations, unpredictable villains, and themes of chaos, survival, and moral ambiguity, are uniquely suited for adaptation into an anthology television series. Each instalment features a standalone narrative with a distinct setting—from tropical islands and Himalayan mountains to rural America—allowing for diverse storytelling that doesn't rely on recurring characters or plotlines.
The series's hallmark is its psychologically intense antagonists, like Vaas Montenegro and Pagan Min, whose complex personas would translate compellingly to screen. As an anthology, each season could dive deep into a new world, exploring the descent into violence, power struggles, and the human psyche, making Far Cry a rich, cinematic universe with endless potential for varied storytelling.
Adding to the intrigue (and potential for comedic gold), the series is reportedly being co-created by Rob McElhenney, the mastermind behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Noah Hawley, who blessed us with Fargo and Legion. Hawley is set to be the showrunner, with McElhenney also filling an executive producer role. One can only imagine the philosophical debates on morality between a deranged cult leader and a man who routinely eats cat food.
While FX is currently playing coy, the mere whiff of a Far Cry show, especially with this creative team, has gamers and TV aficionados alike buzzing. After all, the recent successes of Fallout and The Last of Us prove that video game adaptations are no longer a guaranteed trip to the rotten section on Rotten Tomatoes. We can’t wait to see who takes on the role of the show's unhinged villain, and we hope more information comes to light soon.
- Meeting Matthew McConaughey, messing up in front of Meryl Streep and Microwave thievery: 11 things we learnt about Ali Plumb
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Watch the chaotic first trailer for The Paper, the new comedy from the creators of The Office
Domhnall Gleeson and Tim Key star in new mockumentary series
-
There's a new Netflix number one show — and the cast is stacked
Park life
-
Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David is making a new comedy-history series... with Barack Obama
David on US history could get... pretty... pretty interesting
-
Foundation's Jared Harris on swear words, swashbuckling and the NASA inspiration behind his sci-fi stardom
Invents swear words and loves Greek mythology - certified legend
-
The rarest animals, boxer shorts, and cosplaying Dune: 6 secrets from the stars of new Apple TV+ nature doc, The Wild Ones
It's like if David Attenborough and the Three Musketeers had a crossover
-
The Last of Us Season 3 co-creators just revealed a a huge change to the show
Season 3 is set to be very different from the previous two seasons.