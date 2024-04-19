Apple TV Plus reveals surprising spin-off to its best sci-fi show

Apple has confirmed not only will For All Mankind get a fifth series, a spin-off is coming too.

Fans of TV have to put up with a lot of bad news these days. Shows get cancelled left-right-and centre, but Apple TV+ has finally come up with a pure feel-good story for us to relay.

It has renewed For All Mankind, quite possibly one of the best sci-fi series ever broadcast, and has commissioned a spin-off too.

Time will tell whether we end up celebrating an extra season of For All Mankind rather than a spin-off, but let’s start with the latter.

Star City

It’s called Star City, and Apple calls it “a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race.”

“This time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program.”

Our favourite part is Star City comes from the same key trio of creators as the main series — Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert.

The show will be run by Nedivi and Wolpert, suggesting Ronald D. Moore may have slightly less of a steering hand here than he does in the main series.

This may suggest the show is meant to have a somewhat different feel to For All Mankind. Ronald D. Moore is the true sci-fi vet of the pack, having worked on Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek. Nedivi and Wolpert’s most notable credits are Fargo and The Umbrella Academy. They’re great, but they are not core sci-fi series.

There’s no date for either Star City or For All Mankind yet, but we’ll be watching this one with interest. If you haven’t seen them yet, we recommend trying the first four seasons of For All Mankind on Apple TV+.