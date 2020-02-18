​Adidas unveils 2020 UEFA Champions League Final match ball

The 2020 UEFA Champions League final is set to take place in Istanbul’s Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadium, so what better way to celebrate than to get a glimpse of the official match ball.



Taking place on 30 May, it’s a date any self-respecting football fan has pencilled into their calendar months in advance.





And with 16 teams in the running to lift the trophy - including Liverpool, Man. City, Spurs and Chelsea - the battle is to be crowned champions of Europe.





Depicting the city from the air, the ball’s background features a hand painted map of the city in a fetching purple tones.









The design draws inspiration from the city where east meets west, featuring The Bosporus - a waterway flowing through the centre of the city - alongside the instantly recognisable stars of the UEFA logo.





Adidas has also integrated their latest technology into the ball.





The outer texture coating which is added to all Champions League balls offers added grip for the ultimate control, while the thermally bonded star panels ensures the ball has a seamless finish.





Set to be used across all final 16 matches, we can’t wait to see it kicked into action.





