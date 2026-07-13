Mad Cool festival 2026 review: Wolf Alice, Pixies, David Byrne, Pulp and more deliver scorching sets under Madrid sun

It was an apocalyptic 39°C as Madrid’s Mad Cool festival kicked off its tenth anniversary celebrations last week, and the festival’s organisers pulled out all the stops. For good reason, too: at this rate there might not be a planet left for a 20th anniversary return.

Making the most of the time we’ve all got left, Mad Cool nabbed the line-up of summer 2026, with headliners Foo Fighters, Lorde, Pulp, Florence + The Machine and Nick Cave soaking up the UV for our sweaty pleasure across the July four-dayer.

Having melted for the cause to bring you highlights from the festival each day, here's our full final review of what's certain to be the festival to beat for 2026.

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JULY 8th | DAY ONE

(Image credit: Paco Poyato)

Jehnny Beth

Like a vampire boxer eyeing up the Mad Cool crowd for its next throat, it feels almost criminal to put Jehnny Beth onstage while the sun’s still shining. But Jehnny Beth’s familiars come out in force for the Mad Cool tent’s opening act. She puts them to the test — not only with the nu-metal tinged onslaught of Broken Rib from latest album You Heartbreaker, You, but with a literal onstage push-up competition (resulting in a very respectable 23 push-ups in 39°C heat from one game fan).

It’s with a wink and a smirk that Beth prowls — the dark tunes cut through with wit and humour. If there were any doubters to challenge Beth’s place as the coolest act at the festival, a brooding cover of Bjork’s Army of Me lays them to (eternal) rest. (GL)

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

The Last Dinner Party

One of the benefits of a European festival over a UK one is you can often see acts that would inhabit just-off-headliner slots earlier in the day — and with smaller crowds, too.

The Last Dinner Party’s 7:30pm Mad Cool slot equates to around 4pm in London day festival currency. And while the band’s regency era lampshade dresses aren’t the obvious fit for heatwave weather, the catchy pop tunes and knowingly arch dramatics are fit for all seasons.

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As ever, singer Abigail Morris lights up the stage’s video screens with her Kate Bush-referencing dancing, while the unabashed pop structure and dynamics of the songs keep the crowd up. And when the tempo and energy is brought down with one of Lizzie Mayland’s lead tracks, they’re well signposted enough to act like a hydration break, not a derailing.

The only issue was sound bleed from the main stage, with the somewhat more po-faced Mexican rock band The Warning’s set running through the first half of The Last Dinner Party’s. But given Mad Cool’s tightly designed festival ground layout, these things are as much down to the whims of the wind as anything else. (AW)

(Image credit: luiscarbxnell)

The Vaccines

Some of the best festival bands are those that don’t require you to be a fan beforehand to enjoy. The Vaccines fit into that category even if the heady days of their 2011 debut album are now far enough away to justify a 15-year anniversary tour.

The songs are catchy, unfussy and never outstay their welcome. And if you are at least of a certain vintage, there’s a good chance you know more of them than you’d guess beforehand. Their original signature sound had perhaps undesirable, unfashionable results in just the previous decade, but on stage they have little of the baggage of those often more preening forebears. And little of their more synth-heavy recent style comes to the fore in this festival set.

The Vaccines: an altogether good time for fans and non-fans alike. It’s just a shame that having to compete with concurrent sets from Foo Fighters and Moby would doubtless have squeezed out many potential casual wanderers-by — not that the third-batting stage was left wanting for viewers. (AW)

(Image credit: Andres Iglesias)

Wolf Alice

Britain’s best band? Right now Wolf Alice might be the best band in the world, period. A day one highlight, the Camden crew tore through a scorching early evening main-stage set drawing mostly from latest album The Clearing and 2021’s Blue Weekend, seesawing between tender heart-tugging (The Last Man on Earth) to buzzsaw scream-alongs (Play the Greatest Hits).

That emotional pendulum swing is personified in Ellie Roswell, on stage both soulful and savage, playfully trying out some GCSE Spanish before pummeling the crowd with megaphone howls. By the time cathartic closer Don’t Delete the Kisses rings out, the crowd’s left torn between confessing unrequited loves long lost, or simply smashing the place up. Gorgeous. (GL)

(Image credit: Andres Iglesias)

Moby

Richard Melville Hall — Moby — looks simultaneously not all that different to the man who put out the iconic Play in 1999, and also like a version of Santa Claus who has got far too into Ozempic. His schtick is the same delightfully watchable thing as ever.

Moby is the most incongruous element on his own stage. The unremarkable white man in white. The singer who can’t sing. The guitar-wielding non-star sprinting from one end of the stage to the other while never achieving — or even attempting to achieve — an actual rock star gait or presence.

And yet, it all just meshes with the top backing band and vibrant AV light show, forming a good-time party gumbo.

At the root of it all is what has given Moby such decades-spanning longevity: the tunes are rock-solid all timers that are recognisable remix after remix, not to mention once they’ve been rearranged to hell and back. A suitable alternative headliner to Foo Fighters for those who feel more at home with house than rock — a trickier goal than it sounds. And not only because Moby and Grohl have both been enmeshed in a face-palm relationship scandal in recent years. (AW)

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

Foo Fighters

As far as penitential rites go, Dave Grohl and crew’s two and a half hour sprint down memory lane wipes the slate clean. The Foo Fighters’ hearts-and-minds approach to touring in 2026 sees them rattling through three decades of hits in raucous fashion, kicking off with the heartbeat stab of All My Life to a giant crowd of sweat-glistened fans. It may be a festival headline slot, but Mad Cool day 1 is very much a Foos gig, judging by the sea of double-F t-shirts and tattoos on site.

For the 57,000 capacity crowd, this is as much a lesson in alt-rock history as it is a fan-favourites set: the Foos nod to each member’s past glories, with Pat Smear’s turn in US punk pioneers Germs celebrated with a cover of Manimal, Nate Mendel’s Sunny Day Real Estate getting a nod with a verse and chorus of Seven, and Chris Shifflet’s No Use for a Name cover Invincible inspiring the biggest pit of the night. Two, in fact, swirling despite the heat in a mirror battle on either side of the crowd safety divider. It’s a reminder that the Foos were a supergroup of sorts long before stadiums became their home.

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

The night’s a reminder, too, of the Foo’s knack for writing a killer pop song. Learn to Fly, My Hero, Breakout and Monkey Wrench are hook-filled entries into the rock and roll canon, while Aurora (dedicated here to late drummer Taylor Hawkins) and its cosmic balladry reveals the heart-on-sleeve core that’s made them a favourite around the world.

From the bubblegum delights of early hit Big Me to the roar of Best of You, there’s something for everyone here — and Grohl’s campaign to turn every human on the planet into a Foo Fighters fan gets permission to march on for another 30 years. (GL)

JULY 9th | DAY TWO

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

CMAT

“Someone has a flag of me not winning the Mercury Prize. Thank you so much — you can't win ‘em all” says Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, AKA CMAT, who instead wins the ‘Opener of the Festival’ title on day two of Mad Cool. It’s a day-glo crowd of devotees who turn up for the brisk seven song set, seemingly shipped in straight from the UK and Ireland, if the number of Tricolour flags on show are anything to go by.

The Dubliner’s breezy alt-country set mixes love with laughs (Ciara should be a comedian if the pipes ever give way), with Take a Sexy Picture of Me inspiring a mass singalong in the early evening sun. It’s another scorching day in Madrid, and CMAT calls for one final two-step sway from the crowd “if you're excited to join CMAT in our last gig before we die of heat stroke”. They’re only too happy to oblige as I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby! kicks in — squint through the heat haze and this Dublin-via-Madrid hoedown could whisk you away to the Grand Ole Opry itself. (GL)

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

Lorde

Now here’s one that caused a rift in the Shortlist team. Is Lorde one of the most interesting big-name pop acts going, or just too low energy and grey-adjacent to really fly sat amid the technicolour style and energy of Zara Larsson and CMAT?

I’m a firm believer in the former. Her impressive Mad Cool set spans her entire discography, mildly reworking some of their arrangements with a backing band in (non)holy cross arrangement of keyboard and synth units — a Kraftwerk visual but not one that pushed this pop icon into anything but a lightly electronic-laced pop act. Business as usual.

The staging is a little odd, though, with giant back boxes for Lorde to clamber about on. They occasionally hint at lightshow elements as a definitely-not-real display of her heart rate ticks on like a hummingbird. At one point she dons a jacket with basically a small army of laser pointers glued to its fabric. You can’t help but feel some of it would land better without blazing sunshine and near-40-degree weather — but darkness is a luxury not many Summer festival acts get, in either Madrid or the UK.

She ends the set deep in the crowd, a sea parted by a handy security corridor, while letting loose some undeniable late set bangers including Green Light. And even if you aren’t enraptured by her lower-voltage sonic energy, you may at least be shamed into going back to the gym — Lorde currently looks like she’s come fresh from competing at the Olympics. (AW)

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

Zara Larsson

The sheer popularity of Zara Larsson tested the seams of Mad Cool’s staging. Larsson had a second stage, third-place act set, putting pressure on the mid-capacity space. And with no main stage act on as alternative programming, the enthused crowd swamped half of the festival ground as a massed sea of people.

It was headliner vibes three hours early, but Mad Cool’s tight stage arrangement doesn’t allow for secondary sound towers, leaving those who didn’t get there early to either accept transistor radio sound or start pushing through the masses. The results were worth a bit of crowd-weaving aggression though, even if that risked elbowing countless pre-teen girls in the face.

Larsson’s set dressing was based around a song that doesn’t bother her Spotify most-listened list, but fits the festival scene visual. Part way through the set, a campy pink Barbie-indebted car prop enters the stage, letting Larsson reference the Hot & Sexy lyrics about hanging out with your hot girlfriends — a viral TikTok sensation as well as a perfect match for the crowd sentiment. Most of them were singing along, even if they couldn’t quite hear Larsson herself as well as they hoped.

A stunning, high-energy set matched with unparalleled audience energy. But also proof Larsson needs a main stage placement next time. (AW)

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

Florence + The Machine

With more than 15 years of festival headliner experience under her vintage market belt, Florence Welch makes the top-slot job seem effortless and natural.

The band can now mine decades of recognisable hits, delivered with an earnestness that’s still light, and a call for emotion and feeling that manages to mostly avoid being too cloying or performative. The dance-led theatrics are offset by a simple focus on what Florence + The Machine are — a band with an undeniably captivating singer and the Earth Mother witchy bangers to back her up.

You’re encouraged to scream, to put your bloody phone away and enjoy the moment for once — a command almost all of the audience obeys. While some of the closing songs are now old enough to be the subject of a nostalgia tour, Florence + The Machine are consistent enough (and always just outside of trendy enough) to avoid seeming a retro throwback among the day’s younger and hotter acts. (AW)

We also saw…



Chloe Slater from Manchester, who plays light and digestible guitar-led pop-rock with chunkier themes than that summary might suggest, including the plight of the Palestinians in 2025 single War Crimes.

You’d have to try a bit harder to work out what New York electronic sibling act Frost Children are singing about, though. Their glitchy electro pop made for starkly different counter-programming to Florence + The Machine — a soundtrack fit for a swig of Monster Energy and a Fortnite headshot.

JULY 10th | DAY THREE

(Image credit: Javier Bragado)

Pixies

Remember a couple of days / paragraphs ago when I said Wolf Alice are the best band on the planet? Yeah, well, Pixies are the best band in the world, too — we’ve just been taking them for granted over their 40 year run.

Frank Black and crew spare us any onstage banter in favour of a back-to-back-to-back 23 song set that plays out like the gospel for indie kids. From the beautiful sway of Wave of Mutilation to the deranged Vamos, the surf-pop perfection of Here Comes Your Man to the sci-fi magic of Velouria, it’s a breathless run through the blueprint texts for the last four decades of guitar rock.

There’s something to be said for seeing Pixies here in Spain — with so many of the songs featuring Spanish lyrics, there’s a kinship and pride coursing through the crowd when the likes of Vamos and Isla de Encanta erupt. There’s even time for a little virtuosity, with Joey Santiago summoning ray-gun sounds from his guitar pick ups by dragging his baseball cap across them.

A ferocious Tame makes every other band on the bill look, well, tame by comparison. And though the sea of iPhones raised for Where Is My Mind? may make for the most incongruous ‘lighters out’ moment of the weekend — arguably the band’s only true ‘hit’ in today’s TikTok obsessed social currency — we’ll let that indiscretion by the Johnny Come Latelys in the crowd slide. If they watched this set, at least they received the equivalent of an Oxbridge-grade crash course in alternative rock mastery. (GL)