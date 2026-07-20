"It was never a phase": Speaking to London’s multi-generational emos at My Chemical Romance’s Wembley Stadium extravaganza

As an “elder emo”, My Chemical Romance riding into London to perform The Black Parade in full is a big deal. For many of us, it wasn't just another album. It was the soundtrack to awkward sixth-form lunch breaks, logging off and back on to MSN Messenger to alert our crushes, and bedrooms plastered with Kerrang! posters. Twenty years on, it still hits just as hard.

What's changed is us.

Walking through Wembley before the show, there are still teenagers in smudged eyeliner, military jackets and painful looking New Rocks who have just discovered the record for the first time. But they're outnumbered by people who look a lot more like me: thirty-somethings with mortgages, careers and children, who still instinctively veer towards the black T-shirt rail in every clothes shop.

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At 16 (the age I was when the record was released), growing up 342 miles from London, I'd never have imagined I'd one day be living in the Capital, working in the creative industry and calling this city home. Back then, London existed in my imagination through The Libertines’ lyrics and grainy photos of Camden that circulated on MySpace. It felt like the spiritual home of alternative culture: a place where people who looked like me actually belonged.

So, as tens of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate one of emo's defining records, I wanted to know what became of the people who grew up with it. What do they do now? Where do London's alternative crowd hang out? And perhaps the biggest question of all: was it ever really just a phase?

Emos never say die

"I still feel like that 13-year-old emo kid," laughs Saskia, now a dental nurse in her thirties. "I'm just a lot happier."

She first saw My Chemical Romance in 2007, and returning for The Black Parade nearly two decades later felt surreal—especially as her boyfriend proposed to her during Famous Last Words.

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"People say bands save lives, but MCR genuinely did that for me. They've brought me so much light through some really dark times. Seeing this album again as a grown woman is something my teenage self could only dream about."

(Image credit: Jamie Carson / Future)

For Ellie, now training to become a teacher at 22, adulthood hasn't erased that identity either.

"The black hair and heavy eyeliner have gone," she says, "but I still have My Chemical Romance tattoos and band posters all over my house.

Discovering The Black Parade at 12 made her feel less alone. “Hearing 90,000 people scream those same lyrics back years later? It was almost therapeutic."

(Image credit: Jamie Carson / Future)

Emo Didn't End…It Became Family Tradition

For some fans, the music didn't stop with them. It was handed down

Danielle, a renowned early years educator with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, explains that music was already the centre of family life growing up, and now she's passing it on to her own children.

"When I was 19, four months pregnant and preparing to become a single mum, The Black Parade became my lifeline. Famous Last Words got me through that period."

At Wembley, she stood between her mum and her three daughters.

"We all cried. Watching three generations singing every lyric together made me realise we were part of something much bigger than a concert."

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Walking around the stadium, stories like Danielle's were everywhere. Parents introducing teenagers to the albums that once got them through adolescence was wonderful to witness. One day I hope to pass down my sweaty, faded band tees and scratched records to my daughters, but I fear 3 and 5 year olds probably aren’t ready to sing along to “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison”.

I doubt Pitbull, who played on the same evening of MCR in Hyde Park, will have the same resonance. But only time will tell.

Some Of Us Never Left The Scene

(Image credit: Jamie Carson / Future)

For others, emo didn't just shape who they were—it shaped what they do.

"I basically get paid to be that same emo kid," says freelance music journalist Ali, now in his thirties, who has interviewed the likes of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots.

"The sense of community I found through alternative music became everything. It's what I still celebrate through my writing today."

He credits seeing the band touring The Black Parade on its original run in 2007 with sparking an obsession with live music that eventually became his career.

(Image credit: Jamie Carson / Future)

Photographer and social media manager Nicola Hayes tells a similar story.

"Finding the alternative scene was like finding my people," she says.

Today she photographs bands including Architects, Castle Rat and Suicidal Tendencies.

"The alt kid in me never left. The scene has always been at the forefront of my life and creativity."

London's Alternative Scene Isn’t Dead

While emo-con 2026 was in full swing at Wembley, I began to ponder one crucial question: where does London's alternative crowd hang out when bands of this stature aren’t in town? It used to be under a half pipe with two litres of White Lightning for me, but the city seems to be lacking in skate parks that cater for underage drinking.

Ali recommends The Black Heart in Camden, but also points towards Southbank's skate scene, where the same DIY spirit still thrives.

(Image credit: Graham Ransom via The Black Heart on Instagram)

Nicola's London starts at The Great Frog for handmade silver jewellery (which boasts collabs with the likes of Ghost, Iron Maiden and Motorhead) before heading to gigs at The Underworld, MOTH Club, The Lexington and Shacklewell Arms. Afterwards? Blondies Tap Room in East London, a sublime heavy metal bar with a brewing operation in the back.

Taken together, their recommendations reveal something bigger than a list of pubs and venues. Alternative London hasn't disappeared: it has decentralised. The scene that once revolved around Camden now stretches from Hackney taprooms to Soho jewellers and grassroots venues across the city. If anything, it’s expanding its reach.

(Image credit: Moth Club)

It Was Never A Phase

As the opening notes of Welcome to the Black Parade echoed around Wembley, 90,000 voices sang every word without hesitation or fear.

Some had discovered the album on TikTok. Others remembered buying it on CD in Woolworths. But here, those generations collided. No gatekeeping, just unity.

The Black Parade gave a legion of outsiders somewhere to belong. Walking away from the stadium after witnessing Gerard Way get stabbed in the chest by a clown wearing a bomb vest to a chorus of screams, it became clear that belonging didn't disappear when the makeup washed off or adulthood arrived.

Emo was never really about the sweeping fringe, the tight jeans or the melancholic social media statuses that called for check-ins of “U OK BBZ? DM ME.” It was about finding your people. Twenty years later, those people have simply grown up together.

And they’re going to be OK. Trust me.





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