Paul Weller, Madness, The Sex Pistols and more unite for huge Gaza fundraiser in London

If you find yourself having a mini breakdown daily about the state of the world – just a fleeting, oh my god everything is effed kind of thoughts as you lose signal for a minute on the tube and have to face reality, then you’re not alone. And if you sit around feeling a little powerless about what you can actually do beyond signing an online petition, then you’re also not alone. Luckily, a new event is heading to London, a one-day gig packed with live music, DJs, and some of the biggest names in music – and it’s all about raising money for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

On 17th May, a series of musical icons are heading to Scala in London – the former cinema-turned-nightclub in Pentonville Road, all uniting for Artists for Gaza. Names on the lineup include: Paul Weller, Madness, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, The Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, Dexys Midnight Runners' Kevin Rowland, The Specials founder Jerry Dammers, Gilles Peterson, and Roxy Music saxophonist Andy Mackay.

The event kicks off at 4pm, running until midnight, with tickets already available. Standard tickets are priced at £55.25, but there are plenty of concessions available, including under 25, student, NHS workers and more, all of which are going for £33.25.

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Skiddle Artists for Gaza fundraiser for Health Workers for Palestine £55.25 at skiddle.com

This isn’t the first time artists have come together to raise funds for Palestine, having performed a similar event in 2025, which is a lovely thought when it comes to the philanthropy of huge artists, and very depressing when you realise the sheer duration of the war.

It’s my duty as a human being to do whatever I possibly can. Kevin Rowland

This May's Artists for Gaza will be held in aid of Health Workers 4 Palestine's Gaza Medics Solidarity Fund, which funds mobile clinics, the rebuilding of maternity wards and stipends for Gaza medics.

There will also be a vintage vinyl room with plenty of big-name bands, including Eddie ‘AcidJazz’ Pillar, Bob Jones, Snowboy, Dean Thatcher, Paul ‘Smiler’ Anderson, and a Northern Soul set from Wigan Casino.

Acid band Galliano, Ska Cubano outfit Natty Bo and the Top Cats, and Delta Blues combo the Errol Linton Band are also on the lineup.

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Bobby Gillespie said:“[Artists for Gaza founder] Chris Sullivan is an old friend who I respect very much, and when he told me what he was planning to do with the people being massacred in Gaza by the Israeli Occupation Forces, I said I would love to be involved. I believe it’s the human rights issue of our time. A grave historical injustice has been done to the Palestinian people. Our government are complicit in the genocide perpetrated by Israel. I support the Palestinian people’s struggle for equal rights and justice.”

Kevin Rowland added, “I want to play Artists for Gaza because it’s my duty as a human being to do whatever I possibly can. Innocent people are being slaughtered, and our government don’t care.”





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